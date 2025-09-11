Up to $1.05 million in targeted funding aimed at attracting workers, developing key sectors, and expanding access to education and services for French-speakers in the territories.

WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), announced a contribution of up to $1.05 million to help maximize economic opportunities and support thriving French-language communities in the North.

This funding, delivered through CanNor, supports projects led by the Association franco-yukonnaise in Whitehorse, the Collège nordique francophone in Yellowknife, and the Association des francophones du Nunavut in Iqaluit. Each project supports different aspects of community and economic development, from attracting Francophone tourists and new workers to developing a central hub for delivering essential services in French.

Today's announcement aligns with the Government of Canada's Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration by promoting linguistic duality and equitable access to services. Francophone communities play a valuable role in strengthening Canada's economy and society, and the Government of Canada remains committed to providing the support they need to flourish.

Find out more about the projects funded in this announcement: Backgrounder: Government of Canada invests in Francophone organizations to drive economic growth and opportunity in the North.

Quotes

"Official language minority communities are an integral part of our country's social, cultural and economic fabric. On Official Languages Day, our new government is proud to be supporting Francophone-led organizations in their efforts to develop and diversify the economy."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"French is a core part of Canada's past, present, and future — including in the North. I am always pleased to see projects that improve services and opportunities for Francophone residents and newcomers in the Northwest Territories. These projects are working to strengthen our diverse communities and add to the North's rich culture."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"The Yukon is home to a vibrant Francophone community. By supporting these projects today, our government is investing in the territory's social and economic well-being and reaffirming its commitment to ensure that Francophone residents have the opportunities and resources they need to thrive and contribute fully to the Yukon's growth and prosperity."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"Thanks to CanNor funding, we are pleased and proud to continue our efforts to promote the recruitment of French-speaking workers in the North. This funding also allows us to showcase our artists and the Yukon as a tourist destination, locally, nationally, and internationally. We firmly believe that Francophone culture and the French language are at the heart of the development and dynamism of our territory."

- Edwine Veniat, President, Association franco-yukonnaise

"Investing in education in the North is one of the smartest moves we can make. It helps us rise to tomorrow's challenges and build resilience. By equipping our people with skills and knowledge, we create lasting opportunities for the Northwest Territories. With the right infrastructure, we can ensure that Francophone communities thrive and act as a driver of innovation in the North."

- Patrick Arsenault, Executive Director, Collège nordique francophone

"We are deeply grateful for CanNor's valuable support, which enables us to start an essential and strategic study on creating a one-stop centre for French-language services. This funding is an important step towards consolidating and developing Francophone services in Nunavut and supporting the vitality of the Francophone community in our territory. The Francophones of Nunavut are an important, active and dynamic part of the population. Once implemented, this project would encourage families and individuals to stay in the territory and reduce turnover thanks to the services offered within a broader infrastructure plan, while generating tangible economic benefits through job creation and resource circulation. Our goal is to build a sustainable economic and community model that guarantees Francophone communities in the North have enhanced and lasting access to quality services in their language.

- Christian Ouaka, Executive Director, Association des francophones du Nunavut

Quick facts

These projects are funded through the following CanNor programs: IDEANorth, which makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy; Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation, which fosters the right environment to start and grow businesses and develop strong, dynamic and inclusive innovation ecosystems; and The Economic Development Initiative, which facilitates sustainable growth in official language minority communities by fostering economic diversification, business development, innovation, and partnerships.

September 11 is Official Languages Day in Canada . The Official Languages Act, first enacted in 1969, supports the use and development of English and French across Canada , fosters equality between the two language communities, and solidifies the right of Canadians to communicate with and receive services from federal institutions in both official languages.

Related products

Associated links

Stay connected:

www.cannor.gc.ca

Follow CanNor on X , Facebook and LinkedIn

SOURCE Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor)

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Erika Lashbrook Knutson, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, [email protected]; Leighann Chalykoff, A/Communications Manager, Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), [email protected]