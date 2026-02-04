Nearly $200,000 for two businesses to innovate and expand their services in Yukon's mineral exploration and energy technology sectors

WHITEHORSE, YT, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Strengthening local capacity through new services and product innovation helps support jobs and foster economic stability for Yukoners, while responding to the unique realities of northern and remote conditions.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced a $200,000 contribution to two Yukon businesses to expand capabilities for mineral exploration, resource management and energy technology in the territory.

CanNor is contributing up to $99,999 to support Capital Exploration Ltd. in acquiring and commissioning aeromagnetic geophysical survey equipment, which will build local capacity for mineral exploration and resource management, and reduce dependence on southern-based providers. Solvest Inc. will also receive up to $99,999 to develop and field test a modular battery energy storage system, known as a PowerPod. This system will reduce the need for diesel fuel, improve energy reliability in remote locations, and support future manufacturing and job creation in the Yukon.

The Government of Canada continues to invest in northern mineral exploration and energy innovation to increase the territory's self-reliance and support sustainable economic growth for Yukoners and all Canadians.

"By contributing to these locally led projects, we are supporting the growth and expansion of local businesses, while strengthening self-sufficiency in the Yukon. These investments reflect our commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth that benefits northern communities."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"Our territory's entrepreneurs have local expertise and innovative solutions that reflect the realities of northern and remote communities. By supporting these made-in-Yukon solutions, our government is strengthening the territory's economy and building long-term resiliency."

- Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"The development of the PowerPod represents a significant advancement in strengthening energy stability and security for remote communities and key industries across the territory. Solvest has a strong track record of delivering reliable, renewable energy solutions to the North and it is encouraging to see that through funding from the Economic Development Fund, we will see continued innovation and development in new technologies that responds to the needs of Yukoners."

- Jen Gehmair, Yukon Minister of Economic Development

"Capital Exploration Ltd.'s acquisition of a state-of-the-art airborne magnetic survey system enhances our technical capability and reinforces our commitment to provide northern Canada with precision data, operational reliability, and safe execution."

- Rob Girard, Director, Capital Exploration Ltd.

"Solvest is pioneering a solution that places energy sovereignty and security directly into the hands of remote communities and mines. This is a product truly built by the North, for the North. We are grateful for CanNor's support, which has been a key catalyst in driving this project forward, accelerating our timeline to integrate sustainable power in the regions that need it most."

- Lauren Humble, Chief Business Officer, Solvest Inc.

Capital Exploration's project is funded through CanNor's Regional Economic Growth Through Innovation (REGI) program. REGI fosters the right environment to start and grow businesses and develop strong, dynamic and inclusive innovation ecosystems.

Solvest Inc.'s project is funded through CanNor's IDEANorth program. IDEANorth makes foundational investments in economic infrastructure, sector development and capacity building to help position Northerners to take advantage of Canada's innovation economy.

The Government of Yukon Department of Economic Development is providing $75,000 and the Yukon Development Corporation is contributing $127,521 toward Solvest's PowerPod project.

