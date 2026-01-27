VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2026 /CNW/ - This is a joint news release between the Government of Canada and the Government of the Northwest Territories.

The governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories are working together, in collaboration with Indigenous governments and organizations, to advance projects that support local communities, drive sustainable growth and strengthen the northern economy. As the mining landscape in the Northwest Territories continues to evolve, seizing emerging opportunities will be key to building lasting economic benefits for the North and for Canada as a whole.

Today, the Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor), along with the Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, territorial Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between CanNor and the Government of the Northwest Territories (GNWT). The MOU is designed to support economic development and diversification in the Northwest Territories, focusing on advancing critical minerals and major infrastructure projects.

Under the MOU, both governments will align efforts to support resource development and infrastructure, explore opportunities for more efficient pre-regulatory assistance and coordination for projects, and convene a first-of-its-kind "Northern Indigenous Governments and Development Corporations Project Funding Symposium". Implementation plans and further activities will be identified as the partnership progresses.

The agreement establishes a formal partnership between CanNor and the GNWT and supports shared federal and territorial priorities, including those under Canada's Critical Minerals Strategy and the Building Canada Act. By aligning efforts between both governments, the agreement will enable more effective engagement and collaboration with Indigenous governments and organizations, supporting a stronger Northwest Territories economy.

"Our new government is building one strong and resilient Canadian economy, and we are doing so in close partnership with territorial and provincial governments and Indigenous Peoples. We are building a Canadian and a Northern economy that responds to and prepares for the realities at hand. This Memorandum of Understanding strengthens our collaboration with the Northwest Territories to support sustainable growth, with a focus on critical minerals and infrastructure that benefits communities across the territory."

- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for CanNor

"The Northwest Territories' regulatory system is built on Modern Treaties and shared decision-making with Indigenous governments. Through this MOU, we will work together to make regulatory processes clearer and more predictable, while protecting Indigenous rights and the environment."

- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for the Northwest Territories

"Natural resources are at the heart of the Northern economy, and this partnership with the Northwest Territories will ensure that remains the case for generations to come. Canada is building prosperity and resiliency in our North by advancing critical minerals, supporting major projects, and working closely with Indigenous governments and organizations."

- The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"The Government of the Northwest Territories is focused on delivering the next generation of mineral resource projects to the territory. This agreement highlights the ways we will work together with the Government of Canada, through CanNor, to reduce barriers, improve clarity and support the conditions needed to advance responsible resource development in the NWT."

- The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Minister of Industry, Tourism and Investment, Government of the Northwest Territories

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed on January 27, 2026, at AME Roundup in Vancouver, British Columbia, by CanNor and the Government of the Northwest Territories' Department of Industry, Tourism and Investment.

The MOU will help advance key Government of Canada priorities in the North. Canada's Our North, Strong and Free: A Renewed Vision for Canada's Defence identifies defending the Arctic and North as Canada's most urgent defence task. Coordinated efforts to advance infrastructure in the Northwest Territories will support greater presence, mobility, and responsiveness to meet security needs.

In addition to security investments, the Government of Canada has pledged to invest in nation-building infrastructure projects in support of a One Canadian Economy agenda.

Canada and the GNWT recognize and support the existing co-management regimes in the NWT and support the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in processes which were created through modern land claim and self-government agreements in the NWT.

