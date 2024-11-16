PALO ALTO, CA, Nov. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, concluded a visit to Palo Alto, California, where he met with business and tech leaders.

The Minister met with the CEO and Founder of Plug and Play, one of the world's most active startup accelerators. He also met with the CEO and Founder of Groq, a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) chip technology.

Minister Champagne also met with key members of the C100, a not-for-profit association of over 400 Canadian expatriates advancing tech entrepreneurship in the Silicon Valley area.

While in Silicon Valley, Minister Champagne took the opportunity to visit the U.S. Department of Defense's Defense Innovation Unit, which is designed to accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge commercial technologies by the U.S. military.

The Minister was also a guest speaker at the Trilateral Commission's North American Group meeting where he was interviewed on a panel by Michael Duffy, Opinions editor at large of The Washington Post.

Quote

"Coming on the heels of the launch of the Canadian AI Safety Institute, this visit to Silicon Valley was a great opportunity to engage with tech leaders and entrepreneurs. As AI and other emerging technologies reshape national security, the economy and society at large, Canada will continue to play a central role in strengthening North America's long-term competitiveness."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

