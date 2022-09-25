OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, will travel to Japan in place of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to attend the funeral of former Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo.

The Minister will convey Canadians' condolences for the loss of a strong ally and friend, and reaffirm Canada's commitment to our partnership with Japan.

Japan is the world's third-largest economy, with a gross domestic product of $6.2 trillion in 2021. It is one of Canada's most important economic and commercial partners and Canada's largest source of bilateral foreign direct investment in Asia. Canada and Japan are also partners in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Canada and Japan are committed to a rules-based economic order in the Indo-Pacific region and will continue to work together to drive innovation and help meet the world's climate goals.

Quote

"Abe Shinzo was a dedicated leader who brought Canada and Japan closer together during his time as prime minister. On behalf of all Canadians, I extend my deepest condolences to former prime minister Shinzo's family and friends, and to the Japanese people. He will be deeply missed."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Quick facts

Minister Champagne was travelling in Japan when the tragic death of Prime Minister Shinzo occurred.

when the tragic death of Prime Minister Shinzo occurred. There are over 120,000 people of Japanese origin residing in Canada , and before the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately 300,000 Japanese and Canadians travelled to each other's country annually.

Associated links

Stay connected

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

