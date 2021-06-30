Canada chairs meeting with international counterparts to identify global AI priorities for the coming year

OTTAWA, ON, June 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence (AI) is fast becoming one of the most impactful technologies in the world today, with great potential for generating growth, creating jobs and supporting innovation. However, it can also give rise to new challenges in areas such as privacy and governance if left unchecked. Through its leadership role in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), Canada is working closely with international partners to ensure that AI is developed and used responsibly to the benefit of all citizens.

Today, the GPAI Council met to identify and discuss its priorities for the remainder of 2021. As the inaugural chair of the GPAI Council, Canada led the meeting, highlighting how the global AI community can work together to not only tackle challenges in areas like climate change, health and life sciences but also address the impact of AI on human rights, including gender equality.

Following the meeting, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, presented the way forward for GPAI, setting out his vision for the partnership. Through collaboration, coordination and agreement on shared values among international partners, GPAI will work toward building a global AI ecosystem that supports responsible AI innovation and use, while fostering diversity and inclusion.

The meeting also provided the opportunity for leading experts, who are collaborating as part of GPAI's working groups, to showcase the various projects that will be undertaken this year to explore how AI can be used to address complex global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, more inclusive economic growth, and working conditions, all while leveraging novel technology solutions like data trusts or AI-driven drug discovery.

"Over the past year, Canada has worked with experts around the world to better understand the impacts of AI and to find solutions to the challenges it presents. The international collaboration fostered by GPAI is critical to promoting responsible AI innovation while unleashing the potential of AI to create good jobs and fuel our economic recovery. I look forward to the next GPAI summit in Paris, where we will have the opportunity to build on the important progress achieved by the working groups to shape a global AI ecosystem that warrants the trust of our communities."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

Canada has a thriving AI ecosystem composed of more than 850 start-up companies, 20 public research labs, 75 incubators and accelerators, and 60 groups of investors from across the country, grouped in major hubs such as Vancouver , Edmonton , Waterloo , Toronto and Montréal.

has a thriving AI ecosystem composed of more than 850 start-up companies, 20 public research labs, 75 incubators and accelerators, and 60 groups of investors from across the country, grouped in major hubs such as , , , and Montréal. Launched in June 2020 , GPAI is the result of a G7 initiative developed under its Canadian and French presidencies.

, GPAI is the result of a G7 initiative developed under its Canadian and French presidencies. GPAI supports the development and use of AI based on human rights, inclusion, diversity, innovation and economic growth, while seeking to address the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

GPAI brings together leading AI experts from a wide range of sectors and a number of countries to examine key AI issues and provide advice to like-minded governments that are willing to take decisive action to ensure AI is developed and used responsibly.

As announced in September 2019 , the International Centre of Expertise in Montréal on Artificial Intelligence (CEIMIA) is receiving up to $10 million over five years from the Government of Canada to support its activities and those of GPAI.

, the International Centre of Expertise in Montréal on Artificial Intelligence (CEIMIA) is receiving up to over five years from the Government of to support its activities and those of GPAI. Building on the success of the $125-million Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy announced in 2017, Budget 2021 proposes to provide $443.8 million over 10 years, starting in 2021–22, to continue leveraging the growing commercial AI sector in Canada while supporting the strong research and talent base established in the strategy's first phase.

