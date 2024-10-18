Concordia University initiative will support research and innovation in sustainability

SHAWINIGAN, QC, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Across Canada, universities are at the forefront of innovation, advancing research and preparing future leaders in critical fields. To maintain Canada's leadership in clean energy and sustainable technologies, the Government of Canada is investing in groundbreaking initiatives that will support cutting-edge research and foster the development of the next generation of skilled workers.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that Concordia University will establish a thematic campus in Shawinigan, Quebec, focused on energy transition. The campus will be dedicated to advancing clean energy research, which is critical to addressing climate change and promoting sustainability. This project is part of Concordia University's "Volt-Age: Where Innovation Meets Purpose" initiative, which received a $123 million investment through the $1.4 billion Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF) in 2022. CFREF supports world-leading research at Canadian universities and colleges.

The campus will foster collaboration between Concordia University, the City of Shawinigan and the National Center in Environmental Technology and Electrochemistry (CNETE), aligning with broader federal efforts to address critical challenges in energy storage, transport electrification and sustainable innovation.

This investment highlights the importance of connecting academic research with local and international partners to deliver tangible social and economic benefits for Canadians, while positioning Canada at the forefront of clean energy research.

In support of this new initiative, the National Research Council of Canada signed a memorandum of understanding with Concordia University today to advance battery materials research in Canada and address the gaps in next-generation battery processing and manufacturing.

"Investing in clean energy research is essential to securing Canada's future as a global leader in sustainability. This new campus in Shawinigan dedicated to energy transition will lead cutting–edge research to support the fight against climate change. This initiative will play a pivotal role in training the next generation of innovators who will help us achieve our ambitious climate goals."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"When we invest in our researchers, we are investing in the communities of tomorrow—ones that are greener, more sustainable and healthier. The Canada First Research Excellence Fund uniquely positions our researchers to expand their skills to help their communities develop, and this is what we see today—the unveiling of a clean energy campus built on networks that are rich in research and innovation."

– Dr. Ted Hewitt, Chair, Tri-agency Institutional Programs Secretariat Steering Committee, and President, Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada

"The National Research Council of Canada is committed to working with partners across Canada to advance technology that will advance our economy and mitigate climate change. This memorandum of understanding with Concordia University brings us together, with our complementary expertise in battery materials research, to address challenges in the battery innovation ecosystem and advance Canada's globally competitive position in the clean energy sector."

– Mitch Davies, President, National Research Council of Canada

"The establishment of our thematic campus in Shawinigan focused on energy transition is in line with the current narrative and showcases a city that has always been at the forefront of hydroelectricity and lithium battery production."

– Karim Zaghib, CEO, Volt-Age, Concordia University

Since 2016, the federal government has invested over $22 billion in science and research initiatives, such as infrastructure, emerging talent and other science and technology support measures, including measures announced in Budget 2024.

Created in 2014, the Canada First Research Excellence Fund (CFREF) supports Canadian postsecondary institutions in their efforts to become global research leaders. The program helps Canadian universities, colleges and polytechnics compete with the best in the world for talent and partnership opportunities. It also supports them in making breakthrough discoveries; seizing emerging opportunities; strategically advancing their greatest strengths on the global stage; and implementing large-scale, transformational and forward–thinking institutional strategies.

CFREF invests approximately $200 million per year to support selected Canadian postsecondary institutions in turning their key strengths into world-leading capabilities.

per year to support selected Canadian postsecondary institutions in turning their key strengths into world-leading capabilities. Initiatives funded by CFREF are selected through an independent, multidisciplinary, international competitive peer review process, which is held every seven years.

CFREF is a tri-agency institutional program administered by the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada (SSHRC) on behalf of the three federal research funding agencies: the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada , and SSHRC.

