Minister Chagger Statement on Fourth Anniversary of Deadly Shooting at Quebec City's Islamic Cultural Centre

Today, Canadians honour the victims of the January 29, 2017 attack at Quebec City's Grand Mosque

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Canadians mark the fourth anniversary of an act of terror at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre's Grand Mosque in Sainte-Foy. In this place of worship, shortly after the evening prayer, six people—sons, brothers, husbands, fathers, uncles, and friends—were gunned down and 19 others were seriously injured by a hateful and ignorant individual.

On January 29, 2017, one of the deadliest attacks in our country took the innocent lives of Ibrahima Barry (age 39), Mamadou Tanou Barry (42), Khaled Belkacemi (60), Aboubaker Thabti (44), Abdelkrim Hassane (41) and Azzeddine Soufiane (57), and scarred Canadians from coast to coast to coast. Our thoughts and expressions of solidarity are with the victims' families, loved ones, and Muslim communities in Quebec and Canada. There should be no room for hate and intolerance in Canada.

To honour the victims and express solidarity with the survivors of this tragedy, yesterday our government announced its intention to make January 29 a National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia. The government is unwavering in its commitment to inclusion and the fight against Islamophobia, racism, and discrimination of all forms. In past months, we have again seen instances of violence targeting racialized and religious minority communities. We must continue to work hard to make Canada a safer, fairer, and consciously more inclusive place for all, regardless of faith, race, and ethnicity.

Quebec City erected a memorial titled "Vivre ensemble" (Living Together) to honour the victims. Unveiled December 1, 2020, the monument symbolizes harmony between communities. It has one site near the Islamic Cultural Centre and the other at the Visitation, a historic Catholic site.

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth, I stand united with Muslim Canadians—and all Canadians—in condemning the hatred that fuels Islamophobia. Let us remain vigilant and stand strong in the face of fear and intolerance to build a society where all Canadians can live and worship peacefully and safely.

