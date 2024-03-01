The Government of Canada announces a major investment in support of community organizations that work to help official language minority communities thrive.

DIEPPE, NB, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Our two official languages are at the heart of our Canadian identity. That's why it's important to continue supporting our community organizations that make a difference at the grassroots every day.

Today, the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, announced a $62.5-million core funding increase over five years for official language community organizations. This additional financial support will go to more than 300 organizations across Canada in fiscal 2023-2024. Notably, it will allow these organizations to:

cover the increased cost of living;

cope with rising operating costs;

offer competitive working conditions to their employees;

meet recruitment needs and encourage the retention of skilled workers;

expand services and activities for a larger part of the communities they serve;

merge several small organizations to improve efficiency.

Minister Boissonnault confirmed the news this morning during his visit to the Dieppe Arts and Culture Centre, where he met with local official language community organizations from New Brunswick.

The government is making this investment as part of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration, which was unveiled April 26, 2023. It allows the Government of Canada to support initiatives including Francophone immigration, economic development, education, justice, health, arts and culture.

Quotes

"Every Canadian needs to have the tools and resources to be able to express themselves and be served in the official language of their choice. The investment announced today will allow more than 300 organizations throughout Canada to strengthen their community activities that support our official language minority communities. I am happy to see this record financing take shape on the ground and make a difference for Canadians."

– The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages

"Protecting our official languages is at the heart of what we do every day. Today, I'm very proud to highlight the supplemental funding that will allow organizations like the ones here in Acadie to continue their great work and contribute to the vitality of our communities. These investments are making a big difference here in New Brunswick.''

– The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence, and Member of Parliament (Moncton-Riverview-Dieppe)

"We are pleased to welcome the Honorable Randy Boissonnault to New Brunswick. Community organizations were waiting for confirmation of the announced funds, and we thank the government for this important and essential decision for the development of our official language minority communities."

– Nicole Arseneau Sluyter, President, Acadian Society of New Brunswick

Quick Facts

The Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration represents an investment of $4.1 billion in support of seven departments and 33 new or enhanced initiatives that are aimed at helping protect and promote our two official languages.

This action plan is the fifth five-year plan on official languages in 20 years. The 32 initiatives that make up this plan have been structured around four pillars. They are inspired by government priorities as well as the issues expressed by the country's communities during the Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022, upon which the Report on the consultations – Cross-Canada Official Languages Consultations 2022 is based.

On June 20, 2023, Bill C-13, An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages, received Royal Assent. Among other objectives, this Act aims to respond to the decline of French in the country, as well as clarify and strengthen the promotion of official languages, while supporting official language minority communities.

Every province and territory has official language minority communities, with their own needs and realities. The Action Plan aims to address the unique challenges facing Francophone communities outside Quebec and English-speaking communities in Quebec.

Related Products

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: A historic federal investment in official languages

Details of the Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection – Promotion – Collaboration

Associated Links

Action Plan for Official Languages 2023–2028: Protection-Promotion-Collaboration

An Act for the Substantive Equality of Canada's Official Languages

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: Contacts: Mathis Denis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]