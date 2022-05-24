Minister Blair to lead Canadian Delegation at the 2022 Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction

OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council and Minister of Emergency Preparedness, will lead the Canadian delegation at the Seventh Session of the Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction (GP2022) from May 25 to 28, 2022 in Indonesia.

Minister Blair will head a multi-sectoral Canadian delegation and participate in meetings to address global progress to meet the United Nations' Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (2015-2030). Given the significance of emergency events since the 2019 Global Platform, discussion around lessons learned from COVID-19 and climate-impacted weather events will also be central to GP2022. Recognizing the global impact of climate change on the global disaster landscape, delegates will also discuss how to align climate change adaptation and disaster risk reduction efforts.

Minister Blair will also meet with several ministerial counterparts and multilateral partners to emphasize Canada's emergency management priorities with its partners and reaffirm its commitment to advance the implementation of the Sendai Framework.

On May 26, 2022, Minister Blair will hold a media call-back from the Global Platform on Disaster Risk Reduction at 9:00 a.m. (EDT).

"Collaboration is central in Canada's approach to Disaster Risk Reduction. By working with our emergency management partners, including non-governmental organizations, industry, academia, provincial and territorial governments and Indigenous leadership to deliver Canada's Emergency Management Strategy, we can achieve the Sendai Framework goals, improve our response to disaster risk globally, and keep our communities safe."

- The Honourable Bill Blair, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness

The Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction is a multi-stakeholder forum organized and convened by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR). It is being held from May 23 to 28, 2022 , in Bali, Indonesia and is co-chaired by the Government of Indonesia and UNDRR.

With over 50 sessions planned, more than 5,000 global participants are expected to participate in the GP2022.

Canada officially advances the Sendai Framework through the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada : Towards a Resilient 2030 which helps to improve our understanding of disaster risks, strengthen our governance mechanisms and build evidence for targeted investments in disaster risk reduction. The work under this Strategy will help to enhance disaster preparedness to mitigate impacts and equip us for a more effective response.

On May 16, 2022, the Government of Canada launched public consultations on the National Adaptation Strategy. Disaster risk reduction is integral to the Strategy which will set targets, identify gaps, pinpoint needed areas for investment, and help make communities safer and better prepared to support a more stable and resilient economy.

