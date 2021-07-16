Minister Bibeau to announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness for Eastern Townships dairy processors
Jul 16, 2021, 13:44 ET
VAL-DES-SOURCES, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness in the dairy sector and tour a dairy processor in the Eastern Townships. Isabel Cristina Correa, co-owner of Fromages Latino Inc, will also participate in the event.
Date
July 19, 2021
Time
2:00 p.m. (local time)
Contact information for participation
- First stop (Announcement - 2:00 p.m.)
Fromagerie Latino Inc. (Rumba)
525 boulevard industriel
Val-des-Sources (anciennement Asbestos)
Québec J1T 0A4
Téléphone : 819-879-9191
Site internet : https://fromagesrumba.com
- Second stop (Tour - 3:30 p.m.)
Fromagerie du Presbytère
222 rue Principale
Sainte-Élizabeth de Warwick
Québec J0A 1M0
Téléphone : 819-358-6555
Site internet : www.fromageriedupresbytere.com
Please note that local health directives related to COVID-19 must be adhered to at all times.
Follow us on Twitter: @AAC_Canada
Like our Facebook page: CanadianAgriculture
SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada
For further information: Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, 613-462-4327, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]
Share this article