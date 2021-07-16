Minister Bibeau to announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness for Eastern Townships dairy processors

VAL-DES-SOURCES, QC, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, will announce investments to support productivity and competitiveness in the dairy sector and tour a dairy processor in the Eastern Townships. Isabel Cristina Correa, co-owner of Fromages Latino Inc, will also participate in the event.

Date
July 19, 2021

Time
2:00 p.m. (local time)

Contact information for participation

  1. First stop (Announcement - 2:00 p.m.)
    Fromagerie Latino Inc. (Rumba)
    525 boulevard industriel
    Val-des-Sources (anciennement Asbestos)
    Québec J1T 0A4
    Téléphone : 819-879-9191
    Site internet : https://fromagesrumba.com
  2. Second stop (Tour - 3:30 p.m.)
    Fromagerie du Presbytère
    222 rue Principale
    Sainte-Élizabeth de Warwick
    Québec J0A 1M0
    Téléphone : 819-358-6555
    Site internet : www.fromageriedupresbytere.com

Please note that local health directives related to COVID-19 must be adhered to at all times.

Oliver Anderson, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, 613-462-4327, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

