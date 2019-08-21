Minister Bibeau issues a statement regarding compensation for Canada's dairy producers

OTTAWA, Aug. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - "I had the opportunity today to sit down with dairy producers from Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean to discuss the federal government's recent announcement to make available $1.75 billion over eight years to Canada's dairy producers.

To clarify any comments regarding the delivery mechanism, I would like to make clear that we fully understand dairy farmers want direct compensation. That's why our government is delivering $345M this year in the form of direct payments that will benefit all dairy producers in proportion to their quota held. We will continue to work with the Dairy Farmers of Canada to determine terms and conditions for future years.

Our government is a proud supporter of supply management, and is committed to protect and preserve supply management for future generations of Canadian farmers."

