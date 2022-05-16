Minister Bibeau Concludes G7 Agricultural Ministers' Meeting in Stuttgart, Germany

OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, concluded a productive trip to Stuttgart, Germany, where she took part in the annual G7 Agriculture Ministers Meeting (AMM) to advance shared priorities and discuss Canada's agricultural interests regarding trade, supply chains, food security and environmental sustainability.

Throughout her visit, Minister Bibeau took part in conversations with her counterparts to support the development of more inclusive and resilient food systems through innovative solutions. She also highlighted Canada's steadfast commitment to supporting the Ukrainian people, who have been impacted by Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion.

While in Germany, the Minister also announced Canada's intention to double its funding to the Agricultural Market Information System (AMIS). This investment will give countries new information about fertilizers, seeds and other inputs to help reduce price volatility, and fight global hunger.

At the G7 Agriculture Ministers Meeting, the Minister met with:

Cem Özdemir, host of the Agriculture Ministers Meeting and Minister of Food and Agriculture of Germany ;

; Stefano Patuanelli, Italy's Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry;

Minister of Agricultural, Food and Forestry; Arata Takebe , Japan's State Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries;

, State Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries; Tom Vilsack , the United States' Secretary of Agriculture;

, Secretary of Agriculture; Victoria Prentis , United Kingdom's Minister of State for Farming, Fisheries and Food;

, Minister of State for Farming, Fisheries and Food; Janusz Wojciechowski , European Union Commissioner for Agriculture;

, European Union Commissioner for Agriculture; Julien Denormandie , France's Minister of Agriculture and Food;

, Minister of Agriculture and Food; Mykola Solskyi, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food;

Ulrik Knudsen , Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic

Co-operation and Development (OECD);

, Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); Qu Dongyu, Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

During these meetings, Minister Bibeau reiterated Canada's engagement as a committed and reliable partner in agricultural trade, global food security, and taking action on climate change.

For the first time, Minister Bibeau met the Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food, Mykola Solskyi. The two ministers discussed Russia's war of aggression on his country and its consequences for Ukraine and global food security. During the meeting, Minister Bibeau reiterated Canada's commitment to work with the G7 countries to step up efforts to help Ukraine continue its agricultural production for the upcoming harvest season and exporting, including by alternative routes. Minister Bibeau and her G7 colleagues strongly condemned Russia's actions against Ukraine. Ministers also emphasized their commitment to provide support to ensure the ability of Ukrainian farmers to feed their population and to contribute to global food security.

G7 partners recognized the need to continue to address challenges affecting agriculture around the world. Ministers committed to international leadership and ambition in finding pathways towards sustainable food systems, address the challenges of food security and nutrition, as well as the climate change and biodiversity impacts on and of food systems and the impact on global food security due to the current situation in Ukraine. And, Ministers agreed that open agri-food trade is essential to achieving these goals.

The Government of Canada remains resolutely committed to supporting the people of Ukraine, and others directly impacted by the illegal and immoral invasion by the Russian Federation. Canada will continue to work with multilateral organizations and partner countries to support a coordinated response to global food security concerns and enable Canadian farmers to bring more to market, and meet world demand.

Quote

"This G7 Agriculture Ministers Meeting has reaffirmed our commitment to join forces in the face of global challenges. The pandemic, extreme climate change and the impacts of Russia's unwarranted attack on Ukraine are undermining food security and driving up prices. The agriculture sector has shown resilience and we will coordinate our efforts to support it, while staying the course on our climate commitments."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts:

To date in 2022, Canada has committed $245 million Canadian dollars to support the humanitarian response and meet urgent needs on the ground in Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

has committed Canadian dollars to support the humanitarian response and meet urgent needs on the ground in and neighbouring countries. The World Food Programme (WFP) is Canada's largest humanitarian partner. In 2021, Canada provided over $306 million to the WFP, making it the fourth largest single-country donor.

largest humanitarian partner. In 2021, provided over to the WFP, making it the fourth largest single-country donor. With over $1 billion in new funding included in the Emissions Reduction Plan and reiterated in Budget 2022, the Government of Canada proposes to enable the Canadian agriculture sector to be a global leader in sustainable agriculture, realize its potential to significantly reduce GHG emissions, make sure family businesses can succeed in a changing climate, and keep food on people's plates.

in new funding included in the Emissions Reduction Plan and reiterated in Budget 2022, the Government of proposes to enable the Canadian agriculture sector to be a global leader in sustainable agriculture, realize its potential to significantly reduce GHG emissions, make sure family businesses can succeed in a changing climate, and keep food on people's plates. In line with Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy, Canada supports sustainable agriculture and food systems programming that helps reduce poverty for vulnerable populations, especially women and girls, in developing countries. In 2020-21, Canada disbursed $829 million for agriculture and food systems.

Feminist International Assistance Policy, supports sustainable agriculture and food systems programming that helps reduce poverty for vulnerable populations, especially women and girls, in developing countries. In 2020-21, disbursed for agriculture and food systems. In 2021, Canada's agriculture and food exports hit a new record of over $82 billion -- $7 billion ahead of the target set for 2025.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]