OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada and the U.S. enjoy the largest agricultural trade relationship in the world. The Canada-U.S. agriculture partnership strengthens our place in the global market, ensures people have access to safe and high quality food and will be vital to the relaunch and recovery of our economies.

Today, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau delivered a keynote address during the virtual 2021 Summit of State Agriculture and Rural Leaders (SARL). During her address, Minister Bibeau pledged to work with the incoming U.S. administration to further strengthen the bilateral agricultural trading relationship between Canada and the United States.

Minister Bibeau spoke of the many challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the pressure it has put on farmers, processors, and the entire food value chain. The Minister raised many areas of collaboration between governments such as research, regulatory, health and safety, as well as joint efforts to prevent and prepare for African Swine Fever. The Minister also highlighted the importance of continued collaboration to ensure our agriculture sectors remain resilient and globally competitive.

"This annual summit is a great opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest and exchange ideas for our agriculture sectors to ensure continued access to high quality and safe food. A strong Canada-U.S. agricultural partnership is a commitment to support jobs and families, strengthen our economies and make us more competitive in the global market."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

The annual SARL summit is the premier meeting of Canadian provincial and U.S. state legislators. It continues to be an effective voice for education, co-operation and leadership on agriculture issues.

In 2019, bilateral trade in agriculture and agri-food between Canada and the U.S. reached $60 billion .

and the U.S. reached . On July 1, 2020 , the new Canada -United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) entered into force. The new CUSMA will serve to reinforce Canada's strong economic ties with the United States and Mexico .

