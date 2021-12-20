Minister Bibeau Announces Reappointments to the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Today the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, announced the reappointment of Patricia Farnese and Marthanne Robson to the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal.

Ms. Farnese has been reappointed for a three-year term, effective December 13, 2021. She has been a member of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal since 2018 and was previously vice-chair of the Practitioner Staff Appeals Tribunal in Saskatchewan. Ms. Farnese is a lawyer and Law Professor at the University of Saskatchewan. In addition to her undergraduate degrees, Ms. Farnese holds a Masters of Laws degree in Agricultural Law from the University of Arkansas. Her published research critiques both the design and implementation of agri-environmental policies, including policies intended to promote the wise-use of wetlands, animal health and infectious diseases.

Ms. Robson has been reappointed for a three-year term, effective December 14, 2021. She has been a member of the Canadian Agricultural Review Tribunal since 2017 and was previously vice-chair of the Ontario Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Appeal Tribunal from 2006 to 2016. Ms. Robson obtained her common law degree (LL.B.) from the University of Ottawa, is currently a member of the Law Society of Ontario, and was a member of the Barreau du Québec for 20 years. Ms. Robson is very active in her community as a volunteer and is a co-founder and partner of the Ethical Investors Group of Montréal.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quote

"The Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal acts to balance our rights while protecting the health and well-being of consumers and enhancing the economic vibrancy of Canadian agriculture. I am pleased to announce the reappointment of Ms. Farnese and Ms. Robson to the Tribunal where their valuable experience and knowledge of food security and agri-food law will continue to be an asset."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

The Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal is an independent, quasi-judicial body established by the Government of Canada to provide impartial reviews of notices of violation issued by federal agencies regulating agriculture and food.

to provide impartial reviews of notices of violation issued by federal agencies regulating agriculture and food. Members of the Canada Agricultural Review Tribunal are appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Additional Links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

Related Links

www.agr.gc.ca

