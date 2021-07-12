MONTREAL, QC, July 12, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and the Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, announced over $2.5 million for 30 projects with local not-for-profit organizations in the Montreal area. These investments, through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, will support projects that facilitate access to safe and nutritious food for at-risk populations and strengthen the local food system.

The announcement was made during a visit to La Cuisine Collective Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, which is receiving nearly $235,000 to establish an urban farm, including installation of two greenhouses and the purchase of horticultural equipment. The products grown at the farm will be integrated into food baskets distributed to families in need and also used in local solidarity markets, collective kitchens and low-rent housing units. A full list of projects can be found in the backgrounder.

On July 9, 2021, Minister Bibeau announced a top-up of $10 million for the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, which re-opens for applications today. The additional top-up of $10 million is part of the Government of Canada's commitment to provide continued support to emergency hunger relief organizations, who have faced significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as higher demands and fewer resources. With this additional funding to address pandemic-related food security pressures, the Fund is supporting $23 million in projects in 2021-22.

The new call for proposals will support infrastructure projects such as a walk-in refrigerator for a food bank, or installing a greenhouse in a remote community. Applications for grants valued between $15,000 and $100,000 are being accepted.

Since it was first launched in August 2019, the Fund has already committed $27 million to support over 625 vital food security projects across Canada, such as: community gardens and kitchens; refrigerated trucks and storage units for donated food; greenhouses in remote and northern communities; and more.

An increasing number of Canadians have faced challenges in putting food on their tables due to COVID-19. Even before the pandemic, too many Canadians were struggling to access safe and healthy food. The Government of Canada is committed to helping communities invest in infrastructure that will improve their food security and increase access to healthy, nutritious and local foods for families in need.

Quotes

"In Canada, no one should have to go hungry. With support through the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, these Montreal organizations will be better able to provide nutritious food to families when they need it most. Our Government is also more than doubling the funding for projects this year and launching a new intake period of the Local Food Infrastructure Fund, which opens today, so that more communities can make meaningful improvements that increase access to healthy food for families in need."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Urban agriculture is a tool to fight food insecurity. We must ensure food sovereignty in urban areas for future generations. Cuisine Collective Hochelaga-Maisonneuve's innovative, structuring urban farm project will have a positive impact on our most vulnerable communities and will promote the development of Montreal East."

- Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga

"The Local Food Infrastructure Fund has a real and measurable impact on community organizations in Quebec and across Canada. Access to safe and healthy food is very important to the vitality of our communities, and groups like Les Fourchettes de l'Espoir can now increase their supply of food to those most in need in our region."

- Emmanuel Dubourg, Member of Parliament for Bourassa

"The right to healthy food for all requires concrete engagement. Sovereignty in quality supply for the most vulnerable among us requires improved autonomy of collective production. The involvement of federal authorities, who believe in our project of a farm in the city for all, allows this large-scale production while promoting the creation of quality jobs locally."

- Benoist De Peyrelongue, Director General, La Cuisine Collective Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Quick Facts

According to Statistics Canada, one in seven Canadians indicated that they live in a household where there was food insecurity over a one-month period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the new intake will be accepted until August 13, 2021 , depending on funding availability. Eligible applicants are not-for-profit organizations that have been in operation for at least two years, or Indigenous groups. For more information and to apply, visit the Local Food Infrastructure Fund website.

, depending on funding availability. Eligible applicants are not-for-profit organizations that have been in operation for at least two years, or Indigenous groups. For more information and to apply, visit the Local Food Infrastructure Fund website. The Government of Canada is also delivering the $200-million Emergency Food Security Fund by providing funding to national and regional organizations, which in turn support food banks and local food organizations across Canada to help improve access to food for people experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

is also delivering the Emergency Food Security Fund by providing funding to national and regional organizations, which in turn support food banks and local food organizations across to help improve access to food for people experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The $10 million top-up for the Local Food Infrastructure Fund is part of the additional $140 million outlined in Budget 2021 to help emergency hunger relief organizations prevent hunger, strengthen food security in our communities, and provide nutritious food to more Canadians.

top-up for the Local Food Infrastructure Fund is part of the additional outlined in Budget 2021 to help emergency hunger relief organizations prevent hunger, strengthen food security in our communities, and provide nutritious food to more Canadians. The Local Food Infrastructure Fund was launched in August 2019 under the Food Policy for Canada , a roadmap for a healthier and more sustainable food system in Canada .

under the Food Policy for , a roadmap for a healthier and more sustainable food system in . The Food Policy for Canada will help advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals, including to end hunger, promote good health, reduce food waste, and encourage sustainable transformation of the food system.

July 12, 2021 – Montreal, Quebec – Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

The Local Food Infrastructure Fund supports community-led projects that strengthen food systems and help to facilitate access to safe and nutritious food for at-risk Canadians.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, and the Member of Parliament for Hochelaga, Soraya Martinez Ferrada, announced that over $2.5 million was allocated for 30 projects in the Montreal area under the Local Food Infrastructure Fund.

Note: Projects and final funding are subject to negotiation of a contribution agreement.

MADA Community Center Inc. $81,789 The project consists of the acquisition of a 2020 Hino refrigerated truck, lift truck (forklift) and electric pallet jack. La Maison du Père $46,659 The project includes the purchase of a refrigerated dessert display and a walk-in freezer for the organization's kitchen. Jeunes au Travail $249,991 The project consists of the acquisition of farming and kitchen equipment. Head & Hand / A Deux Mains $5,350 The project consists of the purchase of two refrigerators, oven and other kitchen equipment. Complexe Le Partage $80,000 The project consists of the purchase of a new refrigerated truck (2020 Hino). Centre Lasallien Saint-Michel $87,920 The project consists of the purchase of kitchen equipment, the installation of cold rooms, the purchase of a refrigerated vehicle and certain improvements to the applicant's cooking space. Diapason-Jeunesse $16,386 The project consists of the purchase of kitchen equipment, a refrigerator, and chairs and tables. Comité d'aide alimentaire des Patriotes $64,871 The project consists of the acquisition of a new refrigerated truck and kitchen equipment. Maison de la Famille de St-Françcois $68,239 The project consists of the purchase of a refrigerated truck (2021 GMC Savana). Resto Plateau $50,000 The project consists of the purchase of kitchen equipment and the renovation of walls, as well as costs related to hiring an electrical engineer and carrying out plumbing, ventilation and electrical work. Moisson Laurentides $41,114 The project consists of the purchase of a used refrigerated truck (2014 Hino 195). Multi-Femmes Inc. $5,800 The project consists of the purchase of two refrigerators and one freezer. Association des popotes roulantes du Montréal métropolitain $110,000 The project consists of the purchase of the following equipment: ovens, stove, freezer, display case, hot cupboard, mixers, shelves, work tables. The project also includes the installation of the above equipment and the purchase of a refrigerated pick-up truck. Maisons Adrianna $53,817 The project consists of the acquisition of a 12-foot refrigerated truck. La Main Qui Partage $13,877 The project consists of the purchase of two freezers and three refrigerators. Afrique Au Féminin $28,945 The project consists of the purchase of a non–refrigerated truck (2020 RAM ProMaster). Partage & Solidarité $22,842 The project consists of the acquisition of the following equipment: stove, hood, refrigerators, freezer, cold room, dishwasher, sink, shelving, work tables and small pieces of kitchen equipment. The project includes installation and delivery. Centre de bénévolat et moisson Laval $175,100 The project consists of the purchase of a refrigerated truck (10 wheels). Centre de support médical et d'assistance sociale (CESUMAS) $30,963 The project consists of the installation of a cold room and the purchase of a refrigerated truck (2009 Ford E-350). Racine Croisée Solidarité Sawa $57,974 The project consists of the acquisition of equipment including a walk-in freezer, cold room, freezer, refrigerator, commercial stove, hood, industrial dishwasher, hot cupboard / warming cabinet, folding tables for order preparation, storage shelves, sous vide vacuum sealer, forklift, hand trucks and dollies. Beth Rivkah Academy for Girls $32,968 The project consists of purchasing kitchen equipment for the preparation, distribution and storage of food. Groupe Action Nouvelle Vie $204,894 The project consists of the purchase of a refrigerated truck for food transportation (2019 International 4400 4x6), the insulation and ventilation of the unloading dock to enable food storage year-round, and a computer system for inventory management. Regroupement Jeunesse en Marche du Québec $86,880 The project consists of the purchase of kitchen and storage equipment, refrigerators and a refrigerated vehicle, which will allow the organization to increase its service offering to the community. In addition to these purchases, the applicant will renovate the cooking space, increasing capacity for community kitchen activities, and establish a neighbourhood greenhouse to combat the effects of the Saint-Michel food desert. Ruelle de l'avenir $15,050 The project consists of the acquisition of kitchen equipment including a refrigerator, stove, freezer and small appliances and gardening equipment. Fourchettes de l'Espoir $59,415 The project consists of the purchase of new kitchen equipment, including cookware and utensils, as well as appliances (mixer, dishwasher and smart oven). La Cuisine Collective Hochelaga-Maisonneuve $234,245 The project consists of the first phase of establishing an urban farm to install edible green walls, the construction of two greenhouses and the acquisition of various horticultural equipment. The produce will be added to food hampers distributed to the neighbourhood's families in need, and will be sent to local solidarity markets, approximately 40 different community kitchens and around 10 low–income housing units. Centre communautaire Tyndale St.-Georges $6,770 This project consists of the acquisition of a convection oven and a dishwasher. Centre communautaire Petite-Côte $204,626 The project consists of the expansion and renovation of the kitchen and the purchase of equipment including a commercial hood, refrigerators and a stove. Bouffe-Action de Rosemont $250,000 The project consists of the purchase and pooling of three refrigerated trucks, as well as the hiring of an electrician to install three 220–volt outlets and the creation of a planning and billing platform / software application for the pooling of the refrigerated trucks. Bouffe-Action de Rosemont $121,395 The project consists of the purchase of commercial equipment for the kitchen and the installation of a hood, cold room and walk-in freezer.

