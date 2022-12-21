OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, today announced that Justine Hendricks has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Farm Credit Canada (FCC). Mrs. Hendricks is the first female President and CEO of FCC.

FCC is an important partner for Canada's producers facing supply chain challenges, commodity price volatility, and the rising costs of key agricultural inputs. As CEO, Mrs. Hendricks will drive forward the corporation's mandate of supporting the sector by providing financial and advisory services, expanding access to capital and enhancing its products and services.

Mrs. Hendricks has held various positions at Export Development Canada (EDC) over the past 16 years. She was named EDC's Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Sustainability Officer, Sustainable Business and Enablement in 2019. Her leadership in advancing the organization's 10-year strategy ensured EDC continued to be a leader for Canada and its customers on environmental, social and governance principles. Mrs. Hendricks also designed and executed EDC's Net Zero 2050 strategy.

In 2016, the Government of Canada implemented an open, transparent and merit-based process for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canada's democracy by serving on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

Quote

"We have broken another glass ceiling with the arrival of Justine Hendricks at the head of Farm Credit Canada. Her skills in finance, her expertise in sustainable development and her collaborative leadership makes her an ideal choice for this position."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick facts

Farm Credit Canada (FCC) has a loan portfolio of more than $44 billion and is Canada's largest provider of business and financial services to producers, agribusinesses and agri-food operations, with almost 102,000 customers serviced by 102 locations across the country.

and is largest provider of business and financial services to producers, agribusinesses and agri-food operations, with almost 102,000 customers serviced by 102 locations across the country. The Crown Corporation provides flexible, competitively priced financing, management software, information, and knowledge specifically designed for the agriculture and food industries.

The FCC CEO is appointed by the Governor in Council upon the recommendation of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food.

Associated links

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn

Web: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

Biography – Justine Hendrick s

Since 2019, Justine Hendricks has held the position of Export Development Canada's (EDC) Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Sustainability Officer, Sustainable Business and Enablement and sat on the executive committee. Her mandate was to align EDC's focus on the core pillar of their 10-year strategy, by ensuring that EDC continued to be a leader for Canada and its customers on environment, social and governance principles, which included integrating sustainable business principles and practices for the environment, human rights and social well-being into each of EDC's business lines. Mrs. Hendricks was also responsible for the design and execution of EDC's Net Zero 2050 strategy.

Mrs. Hendricks joined EDC in 2006 and has held a variety of positions including Vice-President, Working Capital Solutions for Canadian Small and Medium-sized Enterprises. In addition, she oversaw the transformation program of the Financing and Investment Group and led various teams serving small businesses and investors in a wide range of sectors, including agriculture.

Mrs. Hendricks earned an MBA from the University of Ottawa and a Bachelor of Arts in Urban Studies from Carleton University. She also holds the Certified Financial Planner designation. In 2007, she received EDC's Excellence in Team Leadership Award and in 2009, she received the Top 40 Under 40 Award. She has been a member of the Digital Opportunity Trust (DOT) since January 2019, and was appointed President in June 2021. DOT is a youth-led, non-profit movement that supports youth to become innovators and leaders, and to create and apply digital solutions that have a positive impact in their communities. From 2014-2019 she served as Chair of the Forum for Young Canadians, a foundation that provides young people with direct access to the minds, procedures and energy of Parliament Hill. In 2020, she became a member of the University of Ottawa Board of Governors and currently sits on their audit committee.

In 2017, Mrs. Hendricks was awarded the Telfer School of Management's Trudeau Medal, the highest honour bestowed on alumni for their leadership, initiative and contribution to the business world, the community and their alma mater.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: For media: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]