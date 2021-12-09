OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, launched the AgriCommunication Initiative, which will contribute to better connecting Canadians with Canada's farmers, and the vital role they play in our food system.

The AgriComunication Initiative supports progress towards achieving the vision established in the Food Policy for Canada, that all people in Canada are able to access a sufficient amount of safe, nutritious, and culturally diverse food. Canada's food system is resilient and innovative, sustains our environment and supports our economy. The Food Policy supports work on food fraud, food labelling, and food loss and waste, among other initiatives.

The AgriCommunication Iniative has two streams. The first aims to help Canadians better understand how their food is produced. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAFC) will provide up to $8 million over three years to support projects that promote consumer awareness of the strengths of Canada's agriculture sector. Projects will also help enhance Canadians' trust in sustainability, animal care, and efforts to reduce food waste.

Eligible recipients include not-for-profit associations and Indigenous groups. The program will also support agricultural fairs and exhibitions which have broad agriculture awareness mandates.

Also part of the first stream, AAFC will also launch communications and awareness activities in Spring 2022 to highlight the sector's efforts to adopt sustainable and environmentally friendly practices and technologies. Meanwhile, work is underway to refresh the Canada Brand platform to ensure that food businesses and partners have access to new graphics and tools optimized for today's digital platforms, enabling them to reach more consumers and enhance virtual connections with international buyers.

This initiative was informed by public opinion research, focus groups, and consultations, including engagement with the Canadian Agricultural Youth Council, as well as industry and provincial organizations.

The second stream of the AgriCommunication Initiative will focus on increasing the sector's understanding of consumer preferences and expectations. More details on these efforts will be available in the coming months.

Quotes

"Farmers and food business workers across Canada work hard to provide sustainable, high quality, nutritious food here at home, and around the world. Consumers have a growing interest in learning more about where homegrown agricultural products come from and how they're made. This initiative will develop more connections between the agriculture and agri-food industry and Canadians, which will increase appreciation and pride in our farmers and food businesses."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Agricultural awareness, sustainability, and the fight against climate change have been top of mind for the youth council since its inception. We, as farmers and members of the agri-food sector, need to be able to make meaningful connections with Canadians; never before has the divide between society and agriculture been so large. Our future, and the future of agriculture, depend on a strong and vibrant relationship between people and their food. I look forward to the AgriCommunication Initiative enhancing trust between farmers and consumers."

- Jerry Bos, Co-Chair Canadian Agricultural Youth Council

Quick Facts

Applications for the program will be accepted on an ongoing basis until September 30, 2023 or until otherwise announced by the program, or until funding has been fully committed. The program ends March 31, 2024 .





or until otherwise announced by the program, or until funding has been fully committed. The program ends . Applicants who can complete activities before March 31, 2022 should contact the program immediately to discuss their application.





should contact the program immediately to discuss their application. Funding for projects will be through a cost-share ratio, with AAFC typically covering 70% and the recipients covering 30%.





Applicants can apply for funding online through AAFC's web site using the Applicant Guide and related documentation on eligibility criteria, support and funding available and application.





Announced in 2019, the first-ever Food Policy for Canada is a roadmap for a healthier and more sustainable food system in Canada – one that builds on the Government's ambitious agenda to support the growth of Canada's farmers and food businesses, as well as key federal initiatives like the Healthy Eating Strategy, Canada's Food Guide, and the Poverty Reduction Strategy.





is a roadmap for a healthier and more sustainable food system in – one that builds on the Government's ambitious agenda to support the growth of farmers and food businesses, as well as key federal initiatives like the Healthy Eating Strategy, Food Guide, and the Poverty Reduction Strategy. The Canada Brand is an AAFC initiative launched in 2006 to raise the profile of and help differentiate Canadian food products through a common strategy and set of promotional tools.





The Canadian Agricultural Youth Council (CAYC) is a group of young Canadians providing advice, enabling on-going dialogue on food-related challenges and opportunities, sharing information and best practices, and advising on the strengths and weaknesses of policies and programs affecting the agriculture and agri-food sectors.

Backgrounder

AgriCommunication Initiative connects farmers and Canadians

As part of the Government of Canada's efforts to help build stronger links between Canadians and the farmers that work hard to grow our food, applications are now being accepted for a new program under the AgriCommunication Initiative.

Program Priorities



The program will support activities that increase appreciation and pride in the contributions of farmers and food businesses. The program will support projects that promote consumer awareness of the strengths of Canada's agriculture sector. Projects will also help enhance Canadians' trust in sustainability, animal care, and efforts to reduce food waste.

The program will prioritize projects that focus on:

Consumer awareness – increase Canadian consumers' appreciation of industry's efforts in farming practices

seminars designed to inform Canadian consumers of specific attributes of Canadian agriculture and agri-food,



information dissemination through communication strategies (e.g., social media, digital platforms, influencers, web sites, videos),



develop consumer knowledge of agricultural practices through events, conferences, workshops, web sites, and community outreach to disseminate farm industry best practices and agricultural awareness.





Sector awareness – within the agricultural industry

develop educational material, technical training, tools and resources to strengthen information dissemination and adopt best practices to increase awareness of consumer concerns, preferences and wishes,



facilitate awareness and knowledge transfer of new and ongoing initiatives within the farming community through newsletters, digital tools, publications, brochures,



promote success stories and recognize leaders in industry.







Environmental sustainability – increase awareness of agricultural best practices, sustainability initiatives, technological advancements

increase consumer understanding of, and awareness of sustainability practices,



increase sector knowledge of best practices related to environmental sustainability,



development of digital communication tools to leverage industry strategies and data to increase public understanding, lead consumer knowledge and behaviour, and highlight agricultural-based solutions to fight climate change.

Funding of up to $8 million is available to support projects with eligible applicants.

Funding for projects will be through a cost-share ratio, with AAFC covering 70% and the recipients covering 30%. A more favourable cost-share may be applied for underrepresented groups within the agricultural sector, with AAFC covering 85% and the recipients covering 15%.

Eligibility

Eligible applicants include not-for-profit:

• Associations

• Indigenous groups

The program may also support activities undertaken by domestic agricultural fairs and exhibitions, which have broad agriculture awareness activities in helping strengthen public trust about the origin of the food they eat and how it is produced.

Regional or local organizations may be considered if they can demonstrate the ability to deliver a project that is sector-wide and national in scope. Support from national organizations may be required where relevant. Regional projects may also be considered if a national organization does not exist.

The following groups are not eligible to receive funding under the program:

academic institutions

commodity organizations

for-profit organizations

individuals

Application Process

An application form is available through AAFC's web site. Completed forms can be submitted for funding consideration online. Additional documentation is also available on the web site to assist with the application process.

Receipt of applications will be acknowledged within one business day and applicants will be contacted if the package is incomplete.

Applications will be accepted starting on December 9, 2021 and on an ongoing basis until September 30, 2023 or until otherwise announced by the program, or until funding has been fully committed. The program ends March 31, 2024.

Applicants who can complete activities before March 31, 2022 are encouraged to contact the program immediately to discuss their application.

SOURCE Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada

For further information: Marianne Dandurand, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected], 343-541-9229; Media Relations: Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]

