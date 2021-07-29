Minister Bibeau and MP Lauzon announce significant investment to boost production at La Fromagerie Montebello

MONTEBELLO, QC, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian dairy sector is a vital pillar of rural communities and a key driver of the economy. The Government of Canada is dedicated to providing the support needed for dairy processing facilities to increase production and remain well-positioned for the future.

Today, the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, accompanied by Stéphane Lauzon, Member of Parliament for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors, announced investments totalling over $1.3 million that will be used to upgrade equipment, increase productivity and production capacity and allow La Fromagerie Montebello to expand its operations.

La Fromagerie Montebello is receiving up to $750,157 through the Dairy Processing Investment Fund (DPIF) to purchase new equipment that will help increase production and reduce costs. It is expected that La Fromagerie Montebello will increase its use of milk for the production of its cheeses by 60 percent.

La Fromagerie Montebello has also received support from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, which invested up to $600,000 through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program to cover the purchase of digital secondary processing equipment, including packaging, portioning and thermoforming machines and a plate pasteurizer; as well as the costs related to the expansion and renovation of a recently acquired building.

"The dairy, poultry and egg sectors are essential to the vitality of our rural communities. This investment program is helping to modernize our dairy processors and increase demand for Canadian milk. With the direct payments and other programs recently deployed, our government is honouring its commitment to our supply-managed producers and processors for the recently signed free-trade agreements and reiterating its firm commitment to not give up any more market share in future trade negotiations."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"We are proud to help the agri-food industry invest in equipment and machinery that will boost its performance. In doing so, our Government is holding to its plan for a strong economic recovery. We will continue to support the start-up and growth of businesses that have shown their know-how and ability to innovate. In this way, we are also fostering the creation of sustainable jobs and helping ensure an industry that is key to Canadian and Quebec economic prosperity remains competitive."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, MP for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"Congratulations to Fromagerie Montebello on their 10th anniversary. Today's announcement is an important investment, as it helps Fromagerie Montebello modernize their operations and it helps our community continue to grow as a pillar of the regional economy."

- Stéphane Lauzon, MP for Argenteuil–La Petite-Nation and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Seniors

"We will build a brand new 8,000-square-foot plant to meet the growing demand for our products. We will be able to create new cheese lines in order to develop new markets thanks to a $1.5 million investment in automated equipment. In addition, large windows will allow curious residents and tourists to watch our employees at work. This new location will be a major new attraction for Montebello. It will be impossible not to stop here."

- Alain Boyer, Owner, La Fromagerie Montebello

The Dairy Processing Investment Fund, valued at $100 million , is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness.

, is designed to help dairy processors modernize their operations, improving productivity and competitiveness. Budget 2021 committed a further $292.5 million over seven years for a Processor Investment Fund to support private investment in processing plants.

over seven years for a Processor Investment Fund to support private investment in processing plants. Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions provides funding and support to Quebec businesses and regions. They focus their interventions on Small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profit economic organizations.

businesses and regions. They focus their interventions on Small and medium-sized enterprises and non-profit economic organizations. La Fromagerie Montebello, established in 2011, is a company located in Montebello, Quebec that specializes in the production of fine cheeses.

that specializes in the production of fine cheeses. There are 10,095 dairy farms in Canada supporting approximately 19,000 direct jobs. The demand for Canadian dairy remains strong, and has led to a 10 percent increase in raw milk production in the last five years, with over $7 billion farm cash receipts in 2020.

supporting approximately 19,000 direct jobs. The demand for Canadian dairy remains strong, and has led to a 10 percent increase in raw milk production in the last five years, with over farm cash receipts in 2020. There are over 500 dairy processors in Canada . In total, they generated close to $17 billion in sales in 2020, and support more than 25,000 direct jobs. When accounting for both direct and indirect employment, the dairy processing sector supports close to 211,000 jobs.

