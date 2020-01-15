Minister Bains announces investment in game-changing clean technologies

Fourteen projects across Canada will help reduce environmental impact and create a more competitive economy

RICHMOND, BC, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is supporting the development of clean technologies that cut pollution, build healthier communities and create well-paying middle-class jobs.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, announced that Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) is investing $46.3 million in 14 start-up companies across Canada whose innovations are helping to tackle climate change, create new opportunities and build a more sustainable future.

The Minister made the announcement at RecycleSmart Solutions, which is receiving $1.68 million for a project to decrease the driving distance of garbage collection trucks and the amount of garbage destined for landfill sites.

RecycleSmart manufactures and installs smart sensors in waste bins, providing details about bin contents and contamination. This information helps reduce unnecessary waste collection and allows waste management companies to reduce the amount of trash destined for the landfill.

All 14 projects announced today received funding and support from SDTC, which helps Canadian entrepreneurs accelerate the development and deployment of globally competitive clean technology solutions.

Investments in clean technology are part of the Government's Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to position Canada as a global leader in innovation and create good middle-class jobs right across the country.

Quotes

"The projects announced today will bring about the kinds of innovative cleantech solutions that we need in the fight against climate change. Our investment in clean technology not only helps reduce Canada's environmental impact but also supports innovative Canadian entrepreneurs in getting their clean technologies to global markets."

– The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canadian cleantech entrepreneurs are tackling problems across Canada and in every sector. I have never been more positive about the future. SDTC remains committed to helping companies accelerate their clean technologies, from seed to scale-up."

– Leah Lawrence, President and CEO, Sustainable Development Technology Canada

"The support from SDTC is an incredible opportunity to accelerate the growth of RecycleSmart by fuelling our sensor technology development program. We are honoured to receive this investment, which will increase the rate at which RecycleSmart can move from R&D to commercialization in the next two years."

– Jaclyn McPhadden, RecycleSmart, Chief Administrative Officer

Quick facts

Canada is number one in the G20 for clean technology innovation. In January 2019 , 12 Canadian companies were recognized on the 2019 Global Cleantech 100 list.

is number one in the G20 for clean technology innovation. In , 12 Canadian companies were recognized on the 2019 Global Cleantech 100 list. The clean technology market is set to exceed $2.5 trillion by 2022.

by 2022. Currently, clean technology employs more than 180,000 Canadians. These good, well-paying jobs help reduce our environmental impact and meet our climate change goals.

Sustainable Development Technology Canada is an arm's-length foundation created by the Government of Canada to support Canadian companies with the potential to become leaders as they develop and demonstrate new technologies to address some of our most pressing environmental challenges.

to support Canadian companies with the potential to become leaders as they develop and demonstrate new technologies to address some of our most pressing environmental challenges. Clean technology companies can get advice from a team of experts from across government through the Clean Growth Hub. The Hub provides a single, easy point of contact for connecting with clean technology programs and services.

Related product

Backgrounder – List of cleantech projects receiving SDTC support

Associated link

Minister Bains announces support for Canada's next cleantech champions

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on Twitter: @ISED_CA

Follow Sustainable Development Technology Canada on Twitter: @SDTC_TDDC

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Véronique Simard, Senior Advisor, Communications and Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, 343-291-1710; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, 343-291-1777, [email protected]; Media Relations, Sustainable Development Technology Canada, 613-234-6313, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/icgc.nsf/eng/home

