Minister appoints Alzheimer Society Chief Scientist to Federal Board

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - The Alzheimer Society of Canada welcomes the appointment of Dr. Saskia Sivananthan to the Ministerial Advisory Board on Dementia.

The Board was established by the federal Minister of Health in 2018. It provides evidence-based advice to the Minister on issues related to dementia. Members of the Board include people living with dementia, caregivers, researchers, advocacy groups and healthcare professionals.

"The Ministerial Advisory Board on Dementia provides important insight and input to our work on dementia. I congratulate Dr. Sivananthan, who brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, on her appointment to the Board. Even as we respond to COVID-19, we continue to implement key components of Canada's first National Dementia Strategy, which supports all Canadians – including those living with dementia and caregivers. Through our partnership with the Board, we are creating a Canada where people living with dementia and caregivers are valued and supported, and can experience an optimal quality of life."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Health

Dr. Sivananthan, an internationally recognized expert on dementia, is the Chief Science Officer at the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Previously, she served as a seniors' strategy and policy advisor for the World Health Organization, where she co-drafted the Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia, which established international goals to fight stigma and advance dementia care.

About the Alzheimer Society

Over 500,000 Canadians have been diagnosed with dementia. One in five Canadians are caregivers. The Alzheimer Society of Canada is the leading organization for people living with Alzheimer's disease and related forms of dementia. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides support to diagnosed persons, partners with healthcare professionals in treatment and care, contributes to policy change, and is a leader in driving research for treatments and a cure. The Alzheimer Society of Canada is a registered charity.

About Dr. Saskia Sivananthan, Chief Research & Knowledge Translation Officer, Alzheimer Society of Canada

Dr. Saskia Sivananthan, an internationally recognized strategy and policy advisor on dementia care, is the Chief Research and KTE Officer at the Alzheimer Society of Canada. She oversees the Alzheimer Society Research Program, a dementia research priority setting leader and the only research funder who engages people living with dementia in all aspects of research. Previously, Dr. Sivananthan served as a senior strategy and policy advisor consulting for the World Health Organization (WHO) on its overall global dementia strategy. Dr. Sivananthan co-drafted the WHO's Global Action Plan on the Public Health Response to Dementia which was unanimously adopted at the 170th World Health Assembly by all 194 member-states. It identified key priorities and established international goals to fight stigma and advance dementia care. Dr. Sivananthan is a neuroscientist and health data scientist.

Related links

Alzheimer Society of Canada :

www.alzheimer.ca

: www.alzheimer.ca Ministerial Advisory Board on Dementia:

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/corporate/mandate/about-agency/external-advisory-bodies/ministerial-advisory-board-dementia.html

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/corporate/mandate/about-agency/external-advisory-bodies/ministerial-advisory-board-dementia.html A Dementia Strategy for Canada : Together We Aspire:

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/publications/diseases-conditions/dementia-strategy.html

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Canada

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

www.alzheimer.ca

