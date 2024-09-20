MPs Unite for World Alzheimer's Month, Wearing Forget-Me-Not Pins to Support 700,000 People in Canada Living with Dementia

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - This September, Members of Parliament are showing their solidarity with the 700,000 people in Canada living with dementia by wearing Forget-Me-Not pins during World Alzheimer's Month. In a collaborative effort led by the Alzheimer Society of Canada, MPs are invited to wear the pins on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, as part of a special day of recognition in Parliament.

Dementia, a condition affecting millions of people globally, is a rapidly growing health crisis in Canada, projected to affect 1.7 million people in Canada by 2050. The personal and financial toll of dementia is immense, with costs exceeding $10 billion annually in Canada alone.

The Alzheimer Society uses the Forget-Me-Not flower as a symbol of memory loss– one of the symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. Wearing the pin serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing need for advocacy, research, and support for all of those affected by Alzheimer's and other dementias. Dr. Luca Pisterzi, Vice President, Research Programs and Evidence at the Alzheimer Society of Canada, highlights the importance of this gesture:

"By wearing the Forget-Me-Not pin, MPs and Canadians alike are sending a clear message: we stand with families and caregivers impacted by dementia, and we are committed to raising awareness and advocating for greater support."

MPs across all political parties will come together in a unified display of support, with additional calls for members to share their personal messages of solidarity on social media, helping spread awareness to their constituencies and beyond.

The Growing Global Dementia Crisis: Findings from the World Alzheimer Report 2024

The global burden of dementia continues to worsen, as highlighted in the World Alzheimer Report 2024, published by Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) and the London School of Economics (LSE). The report found that:

80% of people incorrectly believe dementia is a normal part of ageing, a significant increase from 66% in 2019.

65% of health and care professionals also hold this misconception, up from 62% in 2019.

88% of people living with dementia report experiencing discrimination due to their condition, an increase from 83% in 2019.

These alarming figures highlight the importance of challenging stigmas associated with dementia. Paola Barbarino, CEO of ADI, stressed the need for better education around dementia as a medical condition:

"This inaccurate view of dementia is a major concern, particularly from healthcare professionals, as it can delay diagnosis and access to the right treatment, care, and support."

Stigma around dementia is leading to increasing social isolation, with 31% of people living with dementia avoiding social situations due to concerns about how they will be perceived, while 47% of caregivers report declining invitations from family and friends. This isolation not only affects emotional well-being but can also exacerbate symptoms of dementia, creating a vicious cycle that hinders the quality of life for those affected.

"Despite these challenges, there are reasons for hope. Public confidence in tackling dementia-related stigma has grown, with 64% of respondents in high-income countries feeling more empowered to challenge discrimination than in 2019," says Dr. Pisterzi. "By coming together, we can create a movement that drives meaningful change, supporting those affected and pushing for advancements in research, care, and understanding."

Canadians can participate in World Alzheimer's Month by sharing their support on social media using the hashtags #WorldAlzMonth, #TimeToActOnDementia and #TimeToActOnAlzheimers.

