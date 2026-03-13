OTTAWA, ON, March 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Following approval of both Houses of Parliament, today, the Minister of Public Safety, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, announced Anton Boegman as the proposed Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner.

As Commissioner, Mr. Boegman will play a leadership role in administering and enforcing the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act (FITAA). This includes managing and overseeing a public registry of foreign influence activities in Canada. The registry will help increase public awareness of efforts to influence Canada's political and governmental processes.

Mr. Boegman was selected based on demonstrated leadership capacity. He brings extensive experience in the field of electoral processes to this role, including as the Chief Electoral Officer of British Columbia from 2018 to 2025. He is also fluently bilingual.

The announcement of Mr. Boegman's proposed appointment follows a Parliamentary consultation during which his candidacy received approval from both the House of Commons and the Senate.

Canada's democracy is among the strongest, most stable in the world. The creation of the Foreign Influence Transparency Commissioner will strengthen the Government of Canada's broader efforts to enhance our resilience against foreign interference and reinforce public trust in Canada's political and governmental processes.

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"Mr. Boegman will provide strong leadership in our efforts to increase transparency around foreign influence, including the management and oversight of a registry of foreign influence activities. By promoting openness and increasing public awareness, these measures will increase the public's confidence in our processes and better protect against harmful foreign interference."

- The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

On June 20, 2024, Canada introduced the Foreign Influence Transparency and Accountability Act (FITAA), Part IV of Bill C-70. FITAA establishes an independent commissioner and a registry of foreign influence activities.

(FITAA), Part IV of Bill C-70. FITAA establishes an independent commissioner and a registry of foreign influence activities. The regulations that will be used to support FITAA's implementation were published in the Canada Gazette on January 2, 2026, for a 30-day public comment period.

The appointment of the Commissioner can only be made after: consultation with parliamentary leaders and approval from both the House of Commons and the Senate; the coming into force of FITAA and associated regulations; and, the establishment of the Commissioner's office, including the registry.



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Contacts: Simon Lafortune, Deputy Director of Communications and Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Public Safety, [email protected]; Media Relations, Public Safety Canada, 613-991-0657, [email protected]