MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGS") was held as an virtual meeting on December 22, 2023 according to the Notice of Meeting dated November 17 , 2023.

From the total of 21,324,807 issued and outstanding shares of the Company, 12,115,820 shares were represented at the Meeting, of which 11,172,980 shares were represented by shareholders in person and 942,840 shares by proxy.

All agenda points of the Notice for the AGS were approved at the Meeting. The number of Board Members for the ensuing year was established to be five directors whereby Reno J. Calabrigo, Grant Hendrickson, Eric Peter-Kaiser and Dieter Peter were elected at the meeting. It was decided that the Board of Directors will nominate its fifth Board Member within the next few weeks in accordance with the Company Articles.

Dieter Peter, the current President of the Company, welcomes Mr. Calabrigo to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Calabrigo received his B.A. degree from Simon Fraser University in 1981 and M.B.A. degree from the University in Idaho in 1983 and was officer and director in several public and private companies including formerly Cinola Mines Lt., Magnum d'Or Resources and others. He is presently also the President and CEO of Barranco Gold Mining Corp.

The shareholders also re-appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's auditors and passed the resolution approving and ratifying the Company's existing Stock Option Plan as well.

