MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF CONTROL

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce that further to the news releases dated August 8, 2024 and August 21, 2024, the transfer of 11,383,795 common shares of the Company from Dieter Peter and Merfin Management Limited to Instant Finance and Consulting AG whose controlling shareholder and representative is Mr. Boris Vrabec has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange and has been completed. Mr. Boris Vrabec from Switzerland became the controlling beneficial shareholder of the Company and controls a total of 11,383,795 common shares of the Company. His news release and early warning report have been filed on SEDAR+.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Mineral Hill Industries Ltd.

Reno J Calabrigo, CEO, Director, Tel: 647 402 0957