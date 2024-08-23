MINERAL HILL INDUSTRIES LTD. ANNOUNCES A CORPORATE UPDATE AS RESULT OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Mineral Hill Industries Ltd. ("MHI" or "Company"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") under the trading Symbol "MHI", on the Deutsche Boerse, Frankfurt under the trading Symbol "MLN", and on OTC Market under the trading Symbol "MHIFF", wishes to announce the following corporate updates after it held its Board of Directors ("BoD") meeting on August 20, 2024.

Mr. Dieter Peter resigned as Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company due to his retirement and nominated Mr. Reno Calabrigo to take on those positions who accepted the positions after a vote was duly taken.

Mr. Eric Peter-Kaiser resigned as Director and Member of the Audit Committee due to other professional commitments but agreed to stay on as interim Chief Financial Officer and interim Corporate Secretary until qualified replacements have been appointed in the next few weeks.

The Board would like to thank both gentlemen for their long service to the Company and wish them well in their future endeavors.

To replace Mr. Peter-Kaiser as Director Mr. Calabrigo nominated Mr. Yves Kandel, a lawyer with his residence in Germany. The Company has confirmed his acceptance through a "Consent to Act" form.

The BoD decided to appoint only members to the Audit Committee at this time and to postpone the nominations for Corporate Governance & Human Resources Committee, Environment & Safety Committee and the Advisory Committee to one of the next Board meetings. Until such time the entire BoD assumes any discussions and decisions arising in respect to possible related committee issues.

The following persons be appointed to the Audit Committee:

Franz Walter Convents Member

Yves Kandel Member

