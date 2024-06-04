MindBridge Appoints Karthik Manimozhi as Chief Growth Officer

Global Enterprise Executive to Drive Customer Engagement and Spearhead Growth Initiatives

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2024 /CNW/ - MindBridge, a pioneering AI-powered financial risk intelligence leader, announces Karthik Manimozhi's appointment as Chief Growth Officer. Karthik joins the company at a time of significant enterprise expansion and growth and will lead the company's efforts in customer and partner ecosystem development.

Karthik Manimozhi, Chief Growth Officer, MindBridge Analytics (CNW Group/MindBridge Analytics)

"MindBridge offers a game-changing AI platform for CFOs aiming to build autonomous finance for increased ROI and enterprise transformation," said Karthik Manimozhi. "I'm thrilled to lead our global go-to-market strategy to drive engagement and create a delightful customer value journey."

Karthik joins MindBridge with over 20 years of international management experience with technology leaders such as SAP and DELL EMC. Karthik has a proven track record of driving rapid innovation and bottom-line growth. Previously, as EVP of Global Sales at Kyriba, he built and managed a team that tripled global revenues.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Karthik to MindBridge and our leadership team. Karthik is a deeply experienced and passionate technology leader. We work with some of the most sophisticated customers on the planet at a time when AI is coming of age. With Karthik's leadership, MindBridge aims to strengthen its position as the AI-based financial risk intelligence market leader by enhancing its customer engagement strategies and expanding its growth initiatives," said Stephen DeWitt, MindBridge CEO.

About MindBridge

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge Analytics is the pioneer and leader in AI-driven financial risk intelligence. Recognized globally for its innovative approach, MindBridge's technology is designed to streamline and empower financial professionals and their stakeholders with continuous, actionable insights by surfacing enterprise risk across all critical financial workflows. Learn more at https://mindbridge.ai.

For further information: Media Contact: Mike Maziarz, Chief Marketing Officer, Email: [email protected]