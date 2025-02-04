MindBridge Announces Strategic Partnership with Databricks to Deliver Enhanced Financial Insights

Joint customers can now unlock the full potential of their financial data for smarter risk management

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - MindBridge, the leading AI-powered financial decision intelligence platform, is proud to announce an official partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company. This collaboration enables customers to unlock the full potential of their financial data by applying MindBridge's advanced financial risk analytics to the data stored in the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform. This opens the door for organizations to monitor their financial data at scale and with greater frequency, uncovering risks and anomalies across the enterprise.

This partnership is a game-changer for organizations looking to integrate financial insights across the enterprise for smarter, more actionable decision-making. Chevron, an early adopter of this integrated solution, is already reaping the benefits of this partnership.

"We've been impressed by MindBridge's innovative approach to monitoring and analyzing financial data at scale," said Maria Pere-Perez, Senior Director of AI Technology Partners at Databricks. "Our partnership will leverage the benefits of MindBridge's AI-driven analytics and the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to empower our customers to put their data to work, extracting deep financial insights to drive more informed business decisions."

MindBridge's platform is a true value AI solution, capable of not just handling large volumes of data, but also applying intelligent risk detection and anomaly identification to ensure financial integrity across complex enterprise systems. By incorporating MindBridge's AI-powered financial insights, organizations can increase the usability of their data infrastructure and gain deeper financial intelligence, enhancing both the performance and governance of their financial systems.

"Today marks an exciting milestone as we announce our partnership with Databricks," said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of MindBridge Analytics. "By combining Databricks' unified data and AI platform with MindBridge's industry-leading financial intelligence solutions, we're empowering businesses to uncover deeper insights, enhance decision-making, and drive innovation. Together, and with some of the most sophisticated customers around the world, we're shaping a future where data fuels smarter strategies and unprecedented growth."

The MindBridge and Databricks partnership is a key part of MindBridge's broader strategy to support effortless financial risk mitigation in enterprise environments. This collaboration allows customers to create more efficient, connected workflows across their entire organization, providing a more seamless experience and greater value as financial executives continue to drive transformation with AI and data-driven insights.

About MindBridge Analytics Inc.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is the global leader in AI-driven financial decision intelligence. MindBridge empowers finance professionals to detect anomalies and manage risk for vast amounts of data with unimagined precision. Analyzing all financial transactional data, all the time, MindBridge enables companies to identify and manage risk across the enterprise through the lens of the auditor, regulator, and bespoke financial controls. Financial leaders rely on MindBridge's proven, innovative AI to uncover risk and drive proactive financial oversight. Learn more at mindbridge.ai.

