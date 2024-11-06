MindBridge Named One of the Country's Fastest Growing Technology Companies

Market leader earns second Technology Fast 50 award for revolutionizing risk assessment in finance and auditing through AI-powered innovation

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - MindBridge, the leading AI-powered financial risk intelligence platform, has been named by the 2024 Technology Fast 50™ awards program for its rapid growth and industry leading innovation. The program recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth percentage over the past four years.

As the financial landscape becomes increasingly complex, traditional risk management methods are struggling to keep up with the growing volume of data and evolving regulatory demands. This gap leaves organizations exposed to undetected fraud, financial losses, and compliance breaches.

MindBridge's second Technology Fast 50 award underscores its role in transforming financial integrity by equipping finance professionals and auditors with an AI-powered platform that continuously analyzes all financial transactions across all financial ledgers and subledgers. This enables organizations to easily detect and manage financial irregularities—whether due to errors, risks, or fraud—through the lens of auditors, regulators, or the company's own custom financial controls.

"The AI era is here, and it will usher in unmatched levels of efficiency and performance for business around the globe," said Stephen DeWitt, CEO of MindBridge Analytics. "With our AI and machine learning powered platform, finance professionals can look at all financial transactions all of the time, allowing them to quickly detect anomalies, fraud, exceptions, and really anything outside of their control framework. Risks have nowhere to hide—our platform points users directly to where they need to focus and take action."

Technology Fast 50 program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector that are transforming the industry. The program runs alongside the broader North American Technology Fast 500™. To qualify for the Technology Fast 50 ranking, companies must have been in business for at least four years, have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2020 and $5 million in 2023, be headquartered in Canada, own proprietary technology, and invest a minimum of 5 percent of gross revenues in R&D activities that are conducted in Canada.

About MindBridge Analytics

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, MindBridge is the global leader in AI-driven financial risk intelligence. MindBridge empowers finance professionals to detect anomalies and manage risk for huge amounts of data with unimagined precision. Analyzing all financial transactional data, all the time, MindBridge enables companies to identify and manage risk across the enterprise through the lens of the auditor, regulator, and bespoke financial controls. Learn more at mindbridge.ai.

About the Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in four distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise-Industry Leaders, Clean Technology, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2024 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, CCI, TMX, Clarity, and Lafond. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca.

