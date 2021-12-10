Minco Capital Announces Management Change

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQB: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) announced that the Company has appointed Ms. Melinda Hsu, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, as its Corporate Secretary effective on December 10, 2021.

Also effective on December 10, 2021, Ms. Jennifer Trevitt has resigned as the Company's Vice President Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary. Minco Capital thanks Ms. Trevitt for her services and contribution to the Company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.

