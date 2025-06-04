Minco Capital Corp. Announces Grant of Stock Options

TSX-V: MMM | OTCQX: MGHCF | FSE: MI5

VANCOUVER, BC, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved the grant of an aggregate of 2,700,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.045 per common share, being the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on June 2, 2025. The options will expire five years from the date of grant and are subject to vesting over a period of 18 months in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan.

The Company's stock option plan was approved by the Company's shareholders on June 9, 2023, and by the TSX Venture Exchange on July 6, 2023.

About Minco Capital Corp.

Minco Capital Corp. (TSXV: MMM / OTCQX: MGHCF / FSE: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation.

