Minco Capital Corp. Announces Voting Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting").

All matters set forth in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 (the "Information Circular") were approved by shareholders. The number of directors was set at three (3), and all director nominees were duly elected to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are duly appointed. The results of the director elections were as follows:

Director Votes FOR Votes WITHHELD Ken Z. Cai 99.86 % 0.14 % Malcolm F. Clay 95.76 % 4.24 % Michael Doggett 95.76 % 4.24 %

In addition, shareholders voted:

95.81% in favour of setting the number of directors at three,

99.94% in favour of appointing Smyth CPA LLP, Chartered Accountants as auditors for the ensuing year, and

95.68% in favour of authorizing the transaction of other business as described in the Information Circular.

The detailed voting results are available in the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile on June 20, 2025.

About Minco Capital: Minco Capital Corp. (TSXV: MMM / OTCQX: MGHCF / FSE: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying high-quality investment opportunities, primarily in publicly traded and privately held corporations as well as direct ownership stakes in resource projects. The Company owns 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

