Minco Capital Announces Launch of Normal Course Issuer Bid

TSX-V: MMM

OTCQX: MGHCF

FSE: MI5

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Minco Capital Corp. (the "Company" or "Minco Capital") (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) is pleased to announce that it will commence a new Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB"), subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). The Company's previous NCIB expired on June 2, 2025.

The new NCIB is expected to begin on July 11, 2025 and will allow Minco Capital to purchase up to 2% of its issued and outstanding common shares of 43,430,881 in any 30-day period, and up to a total of 3,245,655 common shares, representing approximately 10% of the Company's public float over a 12-month period. The NCIB will expire on July 10, 2026, unless the maximum number of shares is purchased earlier or the Company terminates the program sooner at its discretion.

All purchases under the NCIB will be conducted through the TSXV and/or alternative Canadian trading platforms at the prevailing market price in accordance with TSXV policies. Any shares purchased will be returned to treasury for cancellation.

Minco Capital believes that the current market price of its common shares does not fully reflect their underlying value. The Board of Directors has authorized the NCIB as it considers the repurchase of common shares to be an appropriate use of the Company's funds and beneficial to remaining shareholders by increasing their proportional ownership.

The NCIB will be conducted on behalf of the Company by Raymond James Ltd. To the best of the Company's knowledge, no directors, senior officers, or insiders currently intend to sell any shares under the NCIB.

A copy of the NCIB notice may be obtained by shareholders without charge by contacting the Company.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Ken Cai"

President

About Minco Capital

Minco Capital Corp. (TSXV: MMM) (OTCQX: MGHCF) (FSE: MI5) is a Canadian company focused on identifying and investing in high-quality opportunities, including publicly listed and private companies as well as direct ownership interests in resource projects. The Company currently holds 11 million shares of Minco Silver Corporation. For more information on Minco Capital Corp., please visit the website at www.mincocapitalcorp.com or contact Renee Lin at (604)-688-8002 or [email protected]

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minco Capital Corp.

2060 - 1055 W. Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, Canada V6E 3R5, Tel: (604)688-8002, Fax: (604)688-8030, Toll Free: (888)288-8288, E-mail: [email protected], Website: www.mincocapitalcorp.com