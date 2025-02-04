MiMedia Provides Corporate Update for 2025 - Mass Rollout of MiMedia's Powerful Cloud Platform Fuels High Margin, Recurring Revenue Model

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to provide a business corporate update to the investing public. With recent developments and the first stop for our road show now scheduled for Toronto from Feb 11th-14th, we are set to make 2025 an important year for the Company.

Chris Giordano, MiMedia's CEO, stated: "2025 will be an exciting year for MiMedia. Deployment of MiMedia integrated smartphones with our partners is on schedule, making MiMedia the default media gallery application on millions of phones right out of the box. As these smartphones currently sell through our partner networks and into consumers' hands, we are quickly seeing users come online and "light-up" our revenue dashboard."

Mr. Giordano continued, "The MiMedia platform initially creates two high-margin revenue streams, namely the delivery of digital advertisements and cloud storage subscription revenues. Advertising and cloud storage are both recurring revenue streams. As more smartphones roll-out with MiMedia embedded as the default media gallery, the Company creates a constantly growing, predictable and high-margin revenue stream. Our mobile advertising revenue platform is uniquely built directly into all our applications, including smartphone, tablet, desktop and web apps. The cloud storage subscription revenue derives from our ability to securely store and protect our clients' priceless memories (photos and videos etc) and enable that content to be accessible or available to consumers on any device, across all operating systems, at any time. We believe MiMedia's superior user experience and important consumer value proposition underline the high probability that consumers will become long-time MiMedia users.

Finally, Mr. Giordano noted: "Once up and running and with both recurring revenue streams activated, we can begin to extrapolate our expected revenue numbers going forward. With our current CPM mobile advertising rates over USD $12 and 5 million devices already contracted to be integrated with MiMedia over the next two years, we believe there can be a greater than $125 million USD gross revenue opportunity in the US market alone. In addition to our US partnerships now rolling out with MiMedia integrated devices, the Company is currently developing new partnership opportunities in fast-growing markets such as Mexico, Latin America, SE Asia, and Africa. These highly populated markets present large total devices market opportunities for the Company, which could quickly fuel our expansion efforts. MiMedia is excited about 2025 and even more excited about how this year positions the Company and its highly attractive business model for years to come. We will keep the investing public up to date on our progress."

As it relates to the promotional schedule for the Company, below are highlights in the coming weeks:

The Company will be conducting a corporate road show in Toronto from February 11th to the 14th and looks forward to spending time with a broad group of investors. Please contact Investor Relations at [email protected] if interested in scheduling a meeting with management.

Management will also be attending this year's Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona, Spain during the first week of March. MWC is the premiere event for business development for the Company, as leading telecom carriers and smartphone makers from all over the world will be in attendance. Management looks forward to a full slate of meetings and expects to add to its already large and growing pipeline of partner prospects. The Company will provide an update post conference regarding observed industry trends and importantly the conference's reception to the MiMedia platform and business proposition.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides an AI based next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement, many of which are based on advanced and proprietary AI technologies. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world. For more information about MiMedia, visit: www.mimedia.com.

For further information, please contact MiMedia Investor Relations at [email protected] or +34 677 38 52 51.