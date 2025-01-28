MiMedia on Track to be Default Media Gallery and Consumer Cloud Platform on Millions of Smartphones Shipped in 2025

Confirmed Delivery of First 2 million, MiMedia Integrated Smartphones Currently Underway in US Marketplace

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") has confirmed with its partners that shipments have begun and are on schedule to meet or surpass initial targets. Importantly, the first 2 million smartphone devices set to be delivered into the US in 2025 are also on track. These devices are all manufactured with the MiMedia cloud platform integrated as the smartphones' default media gallery application, immediately creating both mobile advertising and cloud storage subscription revenues for MiMedia and its partners.

MiMedia CEO, Chris Giordano, commented "We have confirmed with our partners that smartphones are now being shipped and sold and that initial stated targets of smartphone devices into the US marketplace in 2025 are set to be met or exceeded. Every smartphone will ship with MiMedia as the default media gallery application, creating strong and predictable user engagement metrics. From the moment these phones get turned-on, they will begin generating recurring, high margin revenues for MiMedia and our partners from both mobile advertising and cloud storage subscriptions."

Mr. Giordano continued, "We are also currently seeing mobile advertising CPMs in the US in the $12-$18 range. From those metrics, we expect to achieve going forward ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) rates north of $10 per device from just mobile advertising, with storage subscription revenue as incremental contribution. This recurring, high margin revenue will grow non-linearly as more smartphones come online from each of our signed partnerships all around the world. Over time, we can create a "sticky" product environment for our end users who will want to continue their MiMedia cloud platform relationship from device to device. MiMedia and our partners are currently seeing growth in opportunities throughout the highly populated regions of Mexico, Latin America, SE Asia, India and Africa, as connectivity issues in these regions have been addressed and consumer appetites have grown rapidly for these affordable smartphones."

(Note: CPMs represent the cost per thousand mobile ad impressions delivered, a metric that advertisers use to pay networks that publish or show their ads).

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides an AI based next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement, many of which are based on advanced and proprietary AI technologies. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE MiMedia

For further information, please contact MiMedia Investor Relations at [email protected] or +34 677 38 52 51.