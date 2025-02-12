MiMedia Announces Advancement of its Cloud Platform Application

Enhanced and Expanded Language Offerings Drive Global Expansion Prospects

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its latest Cloud Platform updates. These updates introduce expanded global language offerings as well as new features designed to enhance the complete MiMedia user experience.

"We will continue to innovate our technology and pioneer premium in-app experiences as per our commitment to deliver the best user experience, which ultimately leads to longer engagement times and revenue growth", stated Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia. Mr. Giordano further noted, "These advancements include expansion of our world-wide language offerings which now include English, Spanish, Australian, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Hindi and 12 Indian dialects and by the end of this week Swahili, the number one language in Africa. This effort allows more users around the world full access to our wonderful application, backed by 16 granted patents."

Mr. Giordano continued, "Global demand for secure cloud platform applications is growing exponentially. The Company is now finding opportunities in some of the world's most populous areas. As such, we need to have our platform ready to show in these native languages."

Management will be attending this year's Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona, Spain during the first week of March. MWC is the premiere event for business development for the Company, as leading telecom carriers and smartphone makers from all over the world will be in attendance. Management looks forward to a full slate of meetings and expects to add to its already large and growing pipeline of partner prospects. The Company will provide an update post conference regarding observed industry trends and importantly the conference's reception to the MiMedia platform and business proposition.

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides an AI based next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement, many of which are based on advanced and proprietary AI technologies. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world. For more information about MiMedia, visit: www.mimedia.com.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE MiMedia

For further information, please contact MiMedia Investor Relations at [email protected] or +34 677 38 52 51.