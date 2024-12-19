MiMedia Holdings and Media Digital Group Announce Strategic Joint Marketing Partnership to Expand MiMedia's Reach to MDG's Leading Telcom Carrier Clients and their Millions of Users Worldwide

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) "MiMedia", "Company"), a next generation consumer cloud platform, and Media Digital Group ("MDG"), a global leader in digital services and mobile technology, today announced a strategic joint-marketing partnership to deliver MiMedia's innovative consumer cloud offering to millions of users worldwide via integration with MDG's telecom carrier partners or clients.

Through this partnership, Media Digital Group will include MiMedia's advanced consumer cloud into its suite of digital offerings, enabling users of MDG's telecom carrier clients to seamlessly store, organize and share their digital content. The collaboration aims to expand MiMedia's business-development reach across MDG's portfolio of global telecom carrier clients, which spans 35 countries and serves millions of active users. MDG's telecom carrier partners include global leaders such as Vodafone, TIM, Entel, Oi, Movistar, Personal, Vivo, WOM and Claro.

"This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver consumers with a unique personal cloud experience that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly, across all devices and operating systems and at any time. Through this alliance, we will expand our business development effort to reach potentially millions of new customers via partnerships with MDG's leading global telco clients. While doing so, we can also create significant revenue streams for these new partners, driving mutual growth and innovation," said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

MDG has revolutionized mobile connectivity since 2013, delivering exclusive content and innovative mobile services and apps that combine communication, entertainment and information. By adding MiMedia's platform, MDG will strengthen its position as a provider of value-added services, while offering customers intuitive tools for safeguarding their memories, photos, videos, and files in the most secure and private environment.

In the partnership, MiMedia's cloud platform will integrate seamlessly into MDG's global service ecosystem. MDG partners' customers will enjoy exclusive access to personalized storage plans for photos, videos, and files. The alliance is expected to expand MiMedia's reach to millions of MDG's mobile users across the world, including but not limited to Latin America, Europe, Asia and UAE. The partnership also includes joint marketing efforts and targeted promotional campaigns to drive user adoption and engagement. Both companies are committed to enhancing digital connectivity and offering unparalleled experiences to their customers.

Mariano Scheinsohn, CEO of Media Digital Group, noted: "We pride ourselves on creating endless possibilities for our users, and partnering with MiMedia allows us to provide an enhanced solution for secure cloud-based content management. With MiMedia's innovative platform, we are elevating the way people connect with and share their most cherished digital content".

About MiMedia: MiMedia Holdings Inc provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world. To learn more, visit www.mimedia.com.

About Media Digital Group: Since 2013, Media Digital Group has been connecting users with the content they love through innovative mobile services and digital solutions. Operating in 35 countries, MDG offers exclusive content for communication, entertainment, and information sharing. To learn more, visit https://mediadigitalgroup.com

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact MiMedia Investor Relations at [email protected].