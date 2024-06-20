MiMedia Announces Signed Global Distribution Agreement with Schok Wireless

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce a signed global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Schok, LLC ("Schok").

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Frisco, Texas, Schok is a pioneer in the smartphone industry with a mission to redefine the market for entry-level smartphones. Schok aims to bridge the gap between affordability and functionality with smartphones that feature cutting-edge technology typically reserved for higher-priced devices but now accessible to a broader audience. Their smartphones are designed to offer exceptional quality, modern design, state-of-the-art software and robust performance capabilities at competitive prices, providing consumers with high-quality alternatives to the more costly options currently available.

MiMedia is a next generation consumer cloud platform that partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally to provide their consumers with a unique personal cloud experience that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly, across all devices and operating systems and at any time.

As part of the multi-year Agreement, MiMedia will integrate its platform directly onto 5 million mobile devices over the next 24 months, including smartphones and tablets. MiMedia's consumer cloud platform will provide Shock with a churn-reducing product, deliver immediate market differentiation and enable multiple high-margin and recurring revenue streams.

"Shock is excited to partner with MiMedia and deliver its unique, best-in-class consumer cloud value proposition to our consumers. MiMedia fits right into our strategy of providing exceptional software, important and high value propositions and high-quality smartphones at a great price. We love what MiMedia has built, and we believe our consumers will also love it", said Sam Gutiérrez, CEO of Schok.

"We are thrilled to partner with Schok, a proven provider of high-quality smartphones for the US market and look forward to launching with them in the US. This agreement marks our first entry into the US market, which offers the most attractive and scalable business model dynamics than any other market in the world. We believe this partnership will result in attractive revenue and cash flow opportunities for both companies. With this new partnership, MiMedia adds to its total contracted devices to deploy in the next 24 months - now standing at 35M. We expect solid and growing device deployments in the 2H of this year, which is the busy season for smartphone volume in any calendar year. These device deployments will bring scaling revenue and cash flow", said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

About Schok LLC: Schok, LLC is dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality smartphones that are accessible to everyone. By combining advanced technology with competitive pricing, Schok is set to redefine the standards of the smartphone industry.

