MiMedia Announces Signed Global Distribution Agreement with Quality One Wireless

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce a signed global Distribution Agreement (the "Agreement") with Quality One Wireless LLC ("Q1").

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Q1 is a global leader in wireless distribution, offering streamlined and tailored solutions to wireless carriers and mobile device manufacturers. Unlike other wireless industry suppliers, Quality One Wireless LLC manages the entire wireless device product life cycle from product development to channel distribution, warranty, repair and second life sales. Q1 has launched over 500 devices in the US market via Tier 1 carriers and recently purchased the assets of mobile device manufacturer Personal Communication Devices ("PCD"), a previously announced signed partner of MiMedia. The combined company operates in 26 countries globally under the Quality One brand.

MiMedia is a next generation consumer cloud platform that partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally to provide their consumers with a unique personal cloud experience that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly, across all devices and operating systems and at any time.

As part of the multi-year Agreement, MiMedia will integrate its platform directly onto 10 million mobile devices over the next 24 months, including smartphones and tablets made and/or sold by the leading mobile carriers and mobile device manufacturers in Q1's partner eco-system as well as its operating subsidiaries. MiMedia's consumer cloud platform will provide Q1 and its partners with a churn-reducing product, deliver immediate market differentiation and enable multiple high-margin and recurring revenue streams.

"Q1 is excited to partner with MiMedia and deliver its unique, best-in-class consumer cloud value proposition to the consumers of our partners as well as those served by our business entities", said Anthony Montore, President of Q1.

"We are thrilled to partner with Q1, a deeply respected and accomplished global leader for decades in the mobile distribution industry, operating in some of the world's best mobile markets. MiMedia continues to win and sign partnerships with global leaders, further validating our platform's value proposition, competitive advantages and overall business strategy and model. With this Agreement, we are on path to double the trajectory of total number of devices contracted to be integrated with MiMedia over the next two years, which we believe can deliver substantial revenue and cash flow to our business and that of our partners", said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

About Quality One Wireless:

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

