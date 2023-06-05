MiMedia Announces Service Launch with Mobile Device Partner Orbic in Japan

NEW YORK, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Ltd. (TSXV: MIM) ("MiMedia", "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has successfully launched in Japan with previously announced, signed mobile device partner Orbic North America, LLC ("Orbic") under the brand name "Orbic Cloud".

As part of the launch press conference last week in Japan, users were able to try the new MiMedia consumer cloud platform in person and experience its unique features and capabilities firsthand while learning from several keynote speakers about Orbic's new and impressive tablet and smartphone line-up now in market.

The launch in Japan is MiMedia's first in a series of planned launches around the globe with Orbic to occur throughout 2023. To begin with in this launch, MiMedia has been integrated onto two tablets and one smartphone series with Orbic in Japan. More SKUs and device types are expected to soon follow with MiMedia fully integrated. Overall and as contracted with Orbic, MiMedia will be integrated onto millions of mobile devices over the next 24 months.

"We are thrilled to be launched in the first market of several to come with our partner Orbic. Orbic has brought to the Japanese market some excellent mobile devices. We are excited to be part of Orbic's first rate consumer products and bring our first-rate consumer cloud experience to their consumers. I am proud of both teams for a seamless integration process. With this launch behind us, both teams are ready for and look forward to rapid scalability in users, engagement, and revenue in the next coming months", said Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia.

About Orbic

Orbic is a leading mobile device manufacturer that operates and distributes globally in markets such as the US, Puerto Rico, India, Taiwan, China, Australia, Japan, UK & Germany. With a full line of mobility products, including smartphones, connected laptops, Mobile hotspots, wearables, and tablets, Orbic aims to offer consumers and businesses technology products with meaningful features that benefit and enrich lives through communication solutions. Orbic distributes its product line either directly or via partnerships with leading telecom providers, like Verizon and T-Mobile in the US and other carriers around the globe.

About MiMedia

MiMedia is a next generation consumer cloud platform that partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally to provide their consumers with a unique personal cloud experience that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly, across all devices and operating systems at any time.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements: This release includes forward-looking statements regarding MiMedia, and their respective businesses, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of a Transaction, appointment or any other decision made by the business. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of MiMedia. The for-ward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the MiMedia industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although MiMedia have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and MiMedia undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE MiMedia

For further information: Jack MacPhail B.A., B.S. (Fin.), MiMedia Investor Relations @ [email protected] or +1 888 502 9398.