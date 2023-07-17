MiMedia Announces Appointment of Santiago Fontan Balestra, former Qualcomm LATAM Sales & Business Development Director, as Senior Director of Business Development at MiMedia

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) is pleased to announce the addition of Santiago Fontan Balestra as Senior Director of Business Development at MiMedia.

Mr. Fontan Balestra is a senior executive from the telecom and smartphone industry, with 25+ years of international experience working for leading multinational companies. In his previous role as Sales & Business Development Director Latin America South at Qualcomm, Mr. Fontan Balestra led Qualcomm's relationship with Global OEMs, Local Brands, Mobile Carriers, Retails, ODMs and Business Partners in the southern region of LATAM. His portfolio included key strategic partners in the region such as Samsung, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo, Acer, Lenovo, HP, Dell, Asus, and Alcatel, among others.

While at Qualcomm, Mr. Fontan Balestra developed and led many business and strategic partnerships in the Mobile, Compute and 5G industries across southern LATAM, launched several premium & flagship Qualcomm smartphones plus the first ACPC (Always Connected PC) in Chile, participated in Qualcomm's 4G / LTE launch in Argentina and helped lead Qualcomm's 5G launch in Chile. Before Qualcomm, Mr. Fontan Balestra held executive positions at Brightstar, the world's largest specialized distributor and a leading global service provider for the mobile phone industry, and Movistar, Telefónica's multinational mobile carrier.

Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia, expressed his excitement about Mr. Fontan Balestra joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Santiago as Senior Director of Business Development at MiMedia. He brings to our business development team a first-class reputation and deep relationships with the leading telco and smartphone device players in LATAM, particularly in the southern cone. His extensive industry experience and proven track record of driving strategic partnerships will greatly contribute to deepening MiMedia's growing market share in the LATAM market and abroad."

Santiago Fontan Balestra shared his enthusiasm, saying, "I am very excited to join MiMedia. I consider MiMedia's consumer cloud platform to be best-in-class globally and strongly believe the Company can become the dominant consumer cloud platform in LATAM. I look forward to bringing my expertise and network to their first-class team, winning impactful strategic partnerships and driving strong growth."

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content reengagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services millions of engaged users around the world.

Notice regarding forward-looking statements:

For further information: Chris Giordano, Chief Executive Officer, +1 888 502 9398; Jack MacPhail B.A., B.S. (Fin.), MiMedia Investor Relations, [email protected], C: +34 677 38 52 51