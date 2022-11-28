OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - This GivingTuesday , the Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) and CanadaHelps are asking all Canadians to join in and show their generosity on Tuesday, November 29th. On this 10th anniversary of the movement, millions of Canadians are expected to participate, whether it is by giving time, acts of kindness, or financial support.

GivingTuesday started in 2012 as a simple idea: after two days of consumerism, could there be a holiday that celebrates our human inclination to give? Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people in more than 85 countries, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

"Even in times of economic and geo-political uncertainty, we each have a deep reserve of generosity that we can use in different ways to make a difference. Giving time, talent, or our voices are all things we can do in addition to giving financial donations," says Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the Rideau Hall Foundation, a supporting partner of GivingTuesday. "GivingTuesday inspires people with the simple truth that every act of generosity counts, not just on this day but throughout the year."

Inspiring generosity this GivingTuesday is more important than ever before, given the higher demand many charities are facing this year and the economic uncertainties putting a strain on personal finances for many Canadians.

"In a recent Ipsos poll conducted by CanadaHelps, 22 percent of Canadians said they plan to access charitable services to meet essential needs like food and shelter in the next six months, up from 14 percent in January," said Jane Ricciardelli, Acting CEO of CanadaHelps, co-founders of GivingTuesday Canada. "At the same time, 20 percent of Canadians said they expect to reduce their charitable donations this year, creating a perfect storm of increasing needs and declining resources."

Charities, businesses, and change makers all over Canada have created their own campaigns to inspire generosity for their causes and communities. Check out the GivingTuesday Great Campaigns blog post or the Interactive map to see what's going on for GivingTuesday this year!

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is a registered national charity that brings together ideas, people and resources to enhance the impact of the Office of Governor General as a central institution of Canadian democracy. Working towards a better Canada, the RHF celebrates what is best about Canada while working with partners to meaningfully improve lives and foster the conditions for more Canadians to succeed and thrive. Learn more about the RHF at www.rhf-frh.ca.

About CanadaHelps

CanadaHelps is a public foundation advancing philanthropy through technology. For Canadians, it powers CanadaHelps.org, a safe and trusted destination for discovering and supporting any charity in Canada, and UniteforChange.com , where Canadians can learn about causes and easily support the collective work of charities addressing a cause they care about. CanadaHelps also develops affordable fundraising technology used by more than 26,000 charities, and free training and education so that, regardless of size, all charities have the capacity to increase their impact and succeed in the digital age. Since 2000, over 3.6 million people have given more than $2.3 billion through CanadaHelps. Connect with CanadaHelps on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About GivingTuesday (#GivingTuesdayCA)

GivingTuesday unleashes generosity around the world to bring about real change in communities. Created in 2012, over the past ten years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people in more than 85 countries to give in whatever ways we can. Whether it be giving time, talent or financial support, every act of generosity counts and everybody has something to give. GivingTuesday Canada was co-founded in 2013 by CanadaHelps and GIV3, and is supported by the Rideau Hall Foundation.

Join the conversation: GivingTuesday.ca, Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , LinkedIn .

SOURCE Rideau Hall Foundation

For further information: For media inquiries: Nicole Danesi, Senior Manager, CanadaHelps, [email protected]