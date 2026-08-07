Millions in cocaine seized in Golden Horseshoe drug trafficking investigation

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- A Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation by the Golden Horseshoe Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) resulted in the seizure of more than 170 kilograms of cocaine and the arrest of three individuals. This investigation uncovered evidence of a large-scale and sophisticated cocaine trafficking operation across the Golden Horseshoe area of southern Ontario.

On July 8, 2026, a search warrant was executed at a condominium in Toronto that police allege was used to store and prepare cocaine for distribution. Two men from Hamilton were located within the unit and were arrested without incident. A third man from Brantford was arrested nearby. Over 170 kilograms of cocaine was seized, with an estimated street value of $4.5 million dollars.

Additional search warrants were executed at several locations in Hamilton and resulted in the seizure of approximately $165,000 in cash and jewellery believed to represent the proceeds of crime.

As a result of the arrests, the RCMP Federal Policing – Central Region has charged the following individuals with Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine) a Schedule I. Substance contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Tony Van Le (39) of Hamilton, Ontario

Cong Quang Van (38) of Hamilton, Ontario

Hai Thanh Hoa Tran (41) of Brantford, Ontario,

The investigation is ongoing.

The RCMP would like to extend its thanks to all partners that make up the Golden Horseshoe CFSEU, including the Canada Border Services Agency, Ontario Provincial Police, Brantford Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, and the Niagara Regional Police Service. The RCMP also wishes to thank CFSEU-GTA, Toronto Police Service and Public Prosecution Service of Canada for their assistance during this investigation.

Quotes

"Organized crime is driven by profit, but the consequences are felt in communities across Canada. The trafficking of illicit drugs fuels addiction, violence, and exploitation, placing individuals, families, and our communities at risk. Through the outstanding collaboration of our Joint Forces Operation partners, investigators have disrupted a significant organized crime network, seized approximately 170 kilograms of cocaine, and prevented these harmful drugs from reaching our communities. This investigation demonstrates the strength of our collective commitment to public safety and sends a clear message that law enforcement agencies will continue to work together to identify, disrupt, and hold organized crime groups accountable."

- Insp. Lucio De Simone, Officer-in-Charge, Golden Horseshoe CFSEU

Fast Facts

The Golden Horseshoe CFSEU is an RCMP-lead, joint forces investigative unit comprised of officers from the Canada Border Services Agency, Ontario Provincial Police, Brantford Police Service, Hamilton Police Service, Niagara Regional Police Service, and the RCMP.

CFSEU units across Canada support the RCMP's federal mandate in Ontario by bringing together personnel and other resources from various policing partners to uncover, investigate and disrupt organized crime

The Golden Horseshoe is a densely populated and highly urbanized region that wraps around the western end of Lake Ontario in Southern Ontario, which generally includes Toronto, Hamilton, Halton, Peel, York, Durham and Niagara.

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SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact Information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]