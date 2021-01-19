"From the moment I started working at Hydro Ottawa, I was given the opportunity to participate in field visits to help me better understand the electricity distribution system and support my professional development," says Joanna. "I was pleasantly surprised by how willing people were inside and outside of my team to train me and trust me with important projects."

Joanna was recently honoured with the company's Living our Values award for Excellence. "There's no doubt the company is a great place for youth entering the workforce to learn, grow, contribute and develop professionally. I knew that Hydro Ottawa was where I wanted to be after graduating."

This is the eighth consecutive year that Hydro Ottawa has been named one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People .

With its reputation as an employer that offers exciting careers with advancement and training, opportunities to give back to the community, and an appealing work environment, Hydro Ottawa is attracting the best and brightest.

The utility's programs are designed to ensure young workers can provide meaningful contributions to the organization and community early in their careers.

Quick Facts

Hydro Ottawa's workforce renewal initiative has succeeded in attracting young talent, with 32 per cent of employees under 35.

The company's Youth Council, chaired by the CEO, generates insight on issues involving or affecting youth at Hydro Ottawa, and improves networking opportunities for young professionals within the company.

The company continues to invest in internships and apprenticeship programs, summer students and co-op programs.

The company's jointly delivered Powerline Technician Diploma Program was recently included in Algonquin College's We Saved You a Seat program to encourage more female students to join careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

program to encourage more female students to join careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics). In 2018, Hydro Ottawa established the Hydro Ottawa Women in Powerline Award, which is a $2,500 scholarship given to a first-year female student in the Algonquin College /Hydro Ottawa Powerline Technician Diploma Program. The award is given to a woman who has demonstrated high academic achievement and commitment to her community through volunteer activities in the areas of: Education/Capacity Building, Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency and Conservation or Health, Safety and Wellness.

Quotes

"By reimagining our business lines, products and services to focus on the challenges and possibilities of tomorrow, we're providing exciting career opportunities and trades apprenticeships that attract the best and brightest from the next generation of workers. We want their energy, passion and skills to help accomplish our goal to be the most innovative utility company of the future."

- Bryce Conrad, President and Chief Executive Officer

www.hydroottawa.com

About Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.

Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc. (Hydro Ottawa) is a private company 100 per cent owned by the City of Ottawa and whose core businesses are electricity distribution, renewable energy generation, and energy and utility services. Hydro Ottawa owns and operates three primary subsidiary companies: Hydro Ottawa Limited – delivering electricity to more than 340,000 customers in the City of Ottawa and the Village of Casselman; Portage Power – the largest Ontario-based municipally-owned producer of green power that has over 128 megawatts of installed green generation capacity – enough to power 107,000 homes; and Envari – an energy solutions company offering products and services that help reduce energy consumption and costs for municipalities, industrial and commercial clients, and various local distribution companies.

