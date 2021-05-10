Walmart is the first grocery retailer in Canada to achieve this milestone.

The certification demonstrates Walmart's commitment and contribution to supporting sustainable beef practices across five principles – Natural Resources, People and Community, Animal Health and Welfare, Food, and Efficiency & Innovation, verified through 3rd party certification. Sourcing beef sustainably is important because as the world population grows, we need to produce food efficiently and responsibly.

Walmart's efforts to help expand the CRSB's program in Canada includes a focus on engaging in dialogue with industry and supply chain partners to create and advocate for continually better industry standards. This collaboration supports the industry through sharing and aligning on best practices, course correcting where needed, and continued evolution to meet goals for suppliers and the environment.

"Walmart is committed to being a regenerative company – one that works to restore, renew and replenish our planet. Offering this new line of beef patties with sustainability certification is part of our journey and a proud moment for our entire team," said Horacio Barbeito, President and CEO, Walmart Canada. "Our ongoing partnership with the CRSB helps drive the shared goal of advancing sustainability within the Canadian beef industry. Each of us can take pride in knowing that our collective actions support global sustainability commitments."

Walmart Canada sources 100% of its beef in Canada and is a proud supporter of the Canadian beef industry. Canadian beef producers manage and help preserve 35 million acres of native grasslands in Canada. Grazing cattle here contributes to preserving critical habitat for wildlife and birds, including over 60 species at risk. The new CRSB claim represents an opportunity for a whole-system transformation and continued progress across the beef supply chain.

The ongoing partnership with the CRSB is also an important part of Walmart Canada's continued commitment to focus on sustainability in its sourcing decisions both globally and domestically. It also builds on the pledge to source key commodities more sustainably - for example, with seafood and pulp and paper.

"Walmart Canada has been a strong partner on our sustainability journey. We're delighted that they are now showcasing the CRSB Certified label in Walmart stores across the country. The label will help Canadians understand the sustainable practices that are used and how their food is raised, so that they can better understand how that contributes to a sustainable food system. We want all Canadians to feel confident that in choosing CRSB-certified products, they are making the right choices for themselves and their families, and for our planet, while also supporting farmers and ranchers across Canada," said Anne Wasko, Chair of the CRSB and rancher from Eastend, SK.

Launching in time for the summer barbecue season in Canada, this broadened assortment of beef patties with CRSB Certified labelling will feature three flavour options, including Bacon Cheddar and Mushroom-infused offerings.

About The CRSB

Established in 2014, the Canadian Roundtable for Sustainable Beef (CRSB) is a collaborative, multi-stakeholder organization focused on advancing environmental, social and economic sustainability in the Canadian beef industry. The CRSB drives recognition and continuous progress in beef sustainability through benchmarking and setting strategic goals, and communicating on-the-ground continuous improvement. The CRSB's Certified Sustainable Beef Framework, known as CRSB Certified, was developed to recognize sustainable practices through 3rd party certification, support sustainable commitments for retail and foodservice companies, and build consumer trust through credible, science-based claims about sustainable beef production in Canada. Learn more at crsb.ca. Learn more about the positive contribution of Canadian beef production, and how farmers and ranchers conserve healthy ecosystems and support critical wildlife habitat at beeffortheplanet.ca.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 900,000 customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada's most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages – Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

