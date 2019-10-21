Milestone reached: 50 million children's breakfasts raised for Breakfast Club of Canada

Walmart Canada's annual fundraising campaign surpasses major fundraising milestone following 17th annual campaign

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Walmart Canada's annual in-store fundraising campaign has now raised enough to provide the food to serve 50 million breakfasts in Breakfast Club of Canada's programs. Walmart Canada has also allowed to raise awareness around children's food insecurity, ensuring more people donate for school children and youth are starting every learning day on a full stomach.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of the completion of its annual back to school fundraising campaign. This year more than $3.3 million was raised for Breakfast Club of Canada– the equivalent of 1.65 million children's breakfasts. Customers were invited to donate and add a child's breakfast to your bill at the checkout at Walmart stores across Canada and online on Walmart.ca. With this year's success, more than $50 million has now been raised for the Club over 17-years by Walmart Canada thanks to the generosity of customers, associates and corporate donations.

"Walmart is intent on supporting organizations that make a difference in Canadians' lives. All kids should be given the opportunity to start their day at school on a full stomach," said Susan Muigai, Executive Vice-President, People Division and Corporate Affairs, Walmart Canada. "By making sure children across the country have access to a nutritious breakfast, Breakfast Club of Canada contributes to their education and health. This fills us with a tremendous sense of pride."

Research has shown children who eat a nutritious breakfast before school benefit from improved attendance and punctuality, improved behaviour and concentrations, and display improved social skills and greater confidence to interact with children and adults.

"Going back to school is an exciting time for every child and we always hope their school's breakfast club is one of the things they look forward to," said Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager, Breakfast Club of Canada. "Partners like Walmart are vital in making sure we can provide for all these children. Their support has been unshakable for the past 17 years. It's partnerships like these that allow us to look to the future with optimism and reach out farther than we ever have before."

To learn more about Breakfast Club of Canada's activities and its mission, visit www.breakfastclubcanada.org.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. The Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, in a safe and secure environment. Founded in Quebec in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,809 schools from coast to coast, feeding over 243,500 children every school morning. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving more than 1.2 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily. With more than 85,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $400 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca, facebook.com/walmartcanada and at twitter.com/walmartcanada.

