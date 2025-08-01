Middlesex-London Paramedic Service Selects ImageTrend Platform to Enhance Documentation and Data Insights

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) has selected the ImageTrend Platform to support its ongoing efforts to improve patient care, streamline clinical documentation, and gain deeper insights into operational and system performance. By adopting ImageTrend's connected, Ontario-compliant solution, the agency is laying the foundation for better decision-making, enhanced visibility, and stronger data alignment with provincial standards.

ImageTrend and the MLPS team together.

The ImageTrend Platform will help MLPS simplify data collection in the field, improve the consistency of reporting, and unlock real-time analytics to support operational decisions and system-wide quality initiatives.

"After a thorough evaluation, we believe ImageTrend offers the right combination of innovation and support to meet the unique needs of MLPS. We're looking forward to building a successful partnership," said Adam Bennett, Director of Paramedic Services from Middlesex-London Paramedic Service.

MLPS joins a growing number of paramedic services across Ontario that are leveraging ImageTrend's all-in-one platform to meet the Ontario Ambulance Documentation Standards (OADS v4.0), introduced by the Ministry of Health in 2025. These standards define how ambulance call reports are documented, submitted, and used to drive quality improvement efforts.

"Partnering with MLPS builds on our commitment to helping Canadian paramedic services document care efficiently and put their data to work," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. "We look forward to supporting their team with a platform designed to meet today's needs and adapt to what's next."

To learn more about ImageTrend's EMS and data intelligence solutions, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS)

MLPS is the direct provider of paramedic services for the County of Middlesex and the City of London. MLPS operates from 13 strategically located stations providing 24-hour pre-hospital emergency and non-emergency care to the residents and visitors of Middlesex County and the City of London. MLPS Headquarters, located at 1035 Adelaide Street South, London, Ontario oversees over 450 highly trained professionals including Paramedics, Supervisors, Logistics Technicians, Quality and Investigations Professionals, Management, Educational and Administrative Support Staff.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

