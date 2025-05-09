Airmedic Selects ImageTrend to Strengthen Aeromedical Response Across Québec

EAGAN, Minn., May 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- ImageTrend, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for EMS, fire, and hospital services, is pleased to announce its partnership with Airmedic, an aeromedical provider based in Québec. Airmedic is a private air medical transport company that provides rapid response nationally and internationally, 24/7, handling about 1,000 cases each year. Their specialized medical teams ensure safe, efficient, and compassionate care by either airplane or helicopter.

This collaboration brings modern clinical documentation and operational tools to Airmedic's highly trained team of Critical Care Paramedics, Nurses, respiratory therapists, and doctors. Equipped with these tools, the team enables improved data accuracy, streamlined workflows, and faster coordination across air-based medical response efforts. With built-in flexibility and powerful reporting capabilities, the solution will help Airmedic deliver efficient, high-quality care in even the most remote locations.

"We're honored to partner with Airmedic and support their mission of delivering high-quality care to patients throughout the province of Quebec and abroad," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. "Their commitment to innovation and patient care makes them an ideal partner, and we look forward to supporting their team with solutions that meet the unique demands of aeromedical response."

Airmedic will benefit from both online and offline functionality, secure data sharing, and configurable reporting—all designed to improve operational efficiency, support clinical excellence in the air and on the ground, and enhance overall service quality.

This partnership also underscores ImageTrend's continued growth in Canada, where its solutions are helping agencies of all sizes advance their documentation workflows, interoperability, and data-informed decision-making.

To learn more about the ImageTrend platform, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About Airmedic

Airmedic is a Quebec-based company specializing in rapid airborne medical transport and repatriation services by helicopter and airplane, available 24/7. It operates its own fleet of six Pilatus PC-12 aircraft, two Learjets, and four BK117 helicopters, exclusively dedicated to medical transport and inter-hospital transfers. Airmedic also runs a state-of-the-art coordination center operating around the clock. It is the first private air medical evacuation company in Quebec to receive Transport Canada certification for night flying with night vision goggles, as well as the QMENTUM accreditation from Accreditation Canada for the quality of its care and services.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

