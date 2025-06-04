ImageTrend Delivers Ontario-Compliant Dataset to Support EMS Compliance with Provincial Standards

EAGAN, Minn., June 4, 2025 /CNW/ -- ImageTrend, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for EMS, fire, and hospital services, is actively supporting EMS agencies across Ontario following the successful March 2025 delivery and implementation of the Ontario Ambulance Documentation Standards (OADS v4.0) dataset within its platform. EMS agencies can now apply the new standards in their day-to-day operations with the backing of ImageTrend's compliant technology and dedicated support teams.

The updated standards, introduced by the Ontario Ministry of Health, define new requirements for how ambulance call reports are documented, submitted, and used to support data quality and performance improvement efforts. ImageTrend's platform was adapted to fully support the revised dataset, enabling agencies to maintain compliance while enhancing documentation workflows.

ImageTrend worked closely with Ontario EMS agencies to prepare for the transition and ensure their systems were fully aligned with the new standards. Agencies currently using the ImageTrend platform are now implementing the updated dataset with support from ImageTrend's technical and client services teams.

"We worked closely with our partners in Ontario to ensure they had what they needed to meet the province's documentation requirements without disruption," said Patrick Sheahan, President and CEO of ImageTrend. "We're now focused on helping agencies apply these standards effectively, with tools and support that strengthen documentation workflows and improve patient care."

This milestone reflects ImageTrend's ongoing commitment to the Canadian EMS community and its ability to support agencies through evolving regulatory changes with scalable, user-centered technology.

To learn more about the ImageTrend platform, visit www.imagetrend.com.

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,100 customers, including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

