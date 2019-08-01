Microsoft Office 365 launches in Vendasta Marketplace

Cloud platform now provides dominant productivity tool solutions

SASKATOON, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Vendasta today added Office 365 to its robust e-commerce marketplace, rounding out the platform's productivity tool offerings.

The addition of Office 365 allows Vendasta partners to sell Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Yammer, and more to their small and medium business (SMB) clients. It joins a larger offering of digital marketing, protection, and productivity tools currently available for resale in the Vendasta Marketplace.

"This addition comes on the heels of our G Suite integration, which means our partners are able to confidently serve all digital productivity needs," said Ed O'Keefe, VP/GM of the Vendasta Marketplace. "It's a tremendous opportunity to build trust and increase SMB retention for our partners."

Vendasta partners have access to three annual subscription tiers to meet their SMB clients' business needs at reduced wholesale prices. The tiers range from essential online and mobile applications access (Business Essentials) to a premium application suite which includes business emails (Business Premium).

To learn about Vendasta's digital solutions, visit the Vendasta Marketplace page .

About Vendasta:

Vendasta provides an end-to-end platform to 16,000+ channel partners who sell digital products and services to more than two million small and medium businesses (SMBs). The likes of marketing agencies, broadcasters, publishers, banks, telecoms, and more are able to utilize Vendasta's rebrandable platform to automate their marketing, organize their sales, take new best-of-breed solutions to market easily, and manage their client accounts – all under a simple, single login. In turn, an SMB client can access a dashboard to monitor improvements and manage their business' online presence. Sign up for free at www.vendasta.com .

